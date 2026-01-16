François Arnaud is receiving an outpouring of support from fans after facing backlash and threats over rumours linking him romantically to co-star Connor Storrie. The Heated Rivalry actor was photographed with Storrie at JFK Airport, which sparked negative comments from viewers who do not want them together and instead prefer to see Storrie with his other co-star, Hudson Williams, in real life.

Following the harassment, Arnaud made the difficult decision to unfollow his co-stars and the creators of the TV show on social media. He later followed them again and even commemorated it with a humorous photo of Williams flipping his middle finger at the camera. Supporters have since rallied behind Arnaud, praising him for protecting his peace and condemning toxic fan behaviour.

What Happened

There was no indication that something romantic had been brewing between Arnaud and Storrie. However, dedicated fans of Heated Rivalry only want to see Storrie with Williams, even in the real world, mirroring the onscreen chemistry between their characters Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

According to reports, Arnaud received several negative comments and even threats after being photographed with Storrie. Multiple publications also pointed out that Arnaud used to follow hundreds of accounts on Instagram. He unfollowed over 700 accounts and is now only following around 194.

Fans Rally Behind Arnaud

While Arnaud received negative comments for something so innocent, he also gained praise from his supporters, who are proud of him for trying to protect his peace. 'I truly don't blame him. It's so beautiful to see this show become such a success, along with its cast, but it's awful and sad to that I've seen people acting with no decorum and trying to dictate what they should be doing with their personal lives,' one fan wrote.

'Stop the hate and the drama. Leave them alone. They owe us nothing from their personal lives,' another fan wrote. 'Protect your peace, king,' another person commented. 'Shippers are destroying everything again and making things toxic,' another person added.

About Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry is an overnight success and a TV series that is unlike any other. It follows the lives and love story of Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two hockey players competing on opposing teams. The series also stars François Arnaud, who plays the role of Scott Hunter, a closeted professional hockey player.

Fans of the series immediately became drawn to the onscreen chemistry of Williams and Storrie to the point where they want the co-stars to date in real life. This is typical of any successful project in Hollywood. However, the downside is that some fans can be very vocal and cruel towards other people their idols are photographed with in public.

Management Change Over the Role

Other than his recent controversy, Arnaud also made headlines after revealing that his old management didn't want him to star in Heated Rivalry. During an interview, he said that his previous management thought appearing in a small project would make it difficult for him to get cast in bigger ones.

'We can't pitch you for big things if you're gonna be doing a random miniseries abroad,' he said. But Arnaud was certain the project would gain a huge following, especially after he read the script, and he was not wrong. So, instead of following their directive, he decided to change management altogether.

The popularity of Heated Rivalry is unmatched. Fans are already clamouring for season two. The first season ended with Ilya and Shane coming out to the latter's family, so it is possible that the next season would focus on the two coming out to the world. Heated Rivalry is an adaptation of Rachel Reid's second book in her Game Changers novel series.