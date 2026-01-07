Pop star Miley Cyrus has said she would be interested in contributing music to the second season of Heated Rivalry, after being asked about the series during a recent film festival appearance.

Cyrus made the comments while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival in early January, where she was questioned about her growing involvement in film and television soundtracks. Although she said she had not yet watched the show, she expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of working on its music.

Her remarks have drawn attention from fans of the series, which became a breakout hit in late 2025. They have also prompted discussion about how music helped shape the show's first season and what a high-profile contribution might mean for its return.

Miley's Enthusiastic Offer

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Cyrus was asked whether she would consider contributing original music to Heated Rivalry's second season. She responded positively, saying she would be open to the idea if approached.

Miley Cyrus says she’s "so in" to do music on Season 2 of #HeatedRivalry: "Get me booked." pic.twitter.com/Pms4V8FCXm — Variety (@Variety) January 4, 2026

Cyrus acknowledged that she had not yet seen the Canadian hockey drama but said it had been repeatedly recommended to her by friends and colleagues. She added that the conversation had prompted her to put the series on her watch list.

The show, based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novels, follows the evolving relationship between rival professional hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Its first season attracted international attention for its LGBTQ+ storytelling and character-driven approach to sports drama.

Cast Reaction to Suggestion

Cyrus' comments were met with a mixture of amusement and interest from those involved in the series. At a subsequent awards event, cast member François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter, was asked about the possibility of her joining the soundtrack.

He joked that while the show hoped for a larger budget in its second season, securing an artist of Cyrus' stature might be a challenge. Arnaud added that her involvement would depend on both creative fit and practical considerations, including cost.

The exchange underscored the gap between the show's relatively modest production scale and the global profile of artists now expressing interest in it.

‘Heated Rivalry’ star François Arnaud reacts to Miley Cyrus saying she wants to do a song for Season 2 in @Variety interview:



“But she hasn’t even watched the show. She should watch the show first. Miley, watch the damn show. I think we might get a little bigger budget for… pic.twitter.com/I4cJdwGDfb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2026

Miley Cyrus shows love to the new show Heated Rivalry under a fan post on TikTok



Loved the show so much. This is exactly the kind of rivalry we crave to watch. Wishing nothing but luck and love to the actors involved. pic.twitter.com/CiHhlzJNRm — Aver (@Officersch0ice) January 4, 2026

Music Helped Define the First Season

Music played a notable role in Heated Rivalry's debut season. Its soundtrack combined indie and alternative tracks with an original score, helping establish tone and emotional pacing. Several songs featured in the series experienced renewed attention on streaming platforms following key episodes.

Fans have since discussed how carefully chosen music contributed to the show's appeal. Following Cyrus' remarks, reactions online were divided. Some welcomed the idea of a major pop artist adding to the series, while others questioned whether such a move might alter its understated musical identity.

Can't wait to hear your tunes in Season 2 🎶🔥 — Cpt Cavey (@Cpt_Cavey) January 4, 2026

What This Could Mean for Season 2

Cyrus has increasingly worked across film and television soundtracks in recent years, alongside her solo music career. Any contribution to Heated Rivalry would follow that trajectory, although no formal discussions have been confirmed.

Producers have not commented publicly on whether Cyrus has been approached. At present, her remarks appear to reflect personal interest.

While it remains unclear whether Cyrus will ultimately be involved, her comments have added early attention to the show's second season. They also highlight how Heated Rivalry has expanded beyond its initial audience, attracting interest from figures across music and film as anticipation builds for its return.