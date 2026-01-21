Few names carry as much weight in the UFO world as Jacques Vallée. A respected computer scientist, astronomer and long time investigator of unidentified aerial phenomena, Vallée has advised governments and space agencies for decades.

In a newly released video recorded at the request of filmmaker James Fox, Vallée makes one of his clearest public statements yet. He says scientific databases linked to a defence intelligence programme logged around 260,000 screened UFO sightings and hundreds of reports involving non-human creatures. The claim is explosive not just for its scale but because Vallée speaks as someone who helped build the system himself.

Inside the Databases That Logged 260,000 UFO Reports

Vallée explains that several years ago he initiated a system of multiple databases used by a DIA sponsored programme at Bigelow Aerospace. He says he worked as a cleared member of a scientific team tasked with studying UFO and UAP phenomena.

According to Vallée, the data warehouse contained approximately 260,000 screened reports of anomalous objects in flight. These were not raw internet stories but cases filtered and assessed by researchers.

Crucially, he adds that the same databases also logged hundreds of reports involving creatures described as live or dead and linked to crashed or landed vehicles of unknown origin. Vallée stresses that the value of the system lay in its multinational and historical scope, allowing researchers to compare modern cases with older incidents across different countries.

The Reported Creatures and What Witnesses Described

One of the most striking parts of Vallée's statement concerns the entities themselves. He says that in several historical cases, including incidents in the United States and Europe, researchers documented a total of seven creatures.

These beings were described as similar in size and general body shape to those reported by witnesses in Brazil and other locations.

Vallée notes that all of the creatures he referenced appeared to breathe air normally, a detail he highlights as medically and biologically significant. He links these descriptions to professional observations made shortly after the incidents, including anatomical and behavioural notes recorded before the death of at least one recovered entity.

According to Vallée, these records go far beyond rumours and sit within scientific and medical files that remain largely classified.

Historic Crash Cases From New Mexico to France

The scientist also points to specific cases that continue to shape current research. He mentions renewed on site analytical and physical studies into the 1945 incident in San Antonio, New Mexico, the famous 1964 Socorro case, and the 1965 Valensole case in France. In each, Vallée says new environmental data was collected, including physical traces and recovered materials.

Both the Socorro and Valensole incidents remain officially unidentified despite investigation by multiple government agencies. Vallée argues that these unclassified cases prove that tangible evidence exists and that far more material is still being withheld. He believes opening archives while protecting sensitive facilities such as nuclear laboratories would allow the wider scientific community to engage seriously with the phenomenon.

Why Vallée Says Openness Would Change the World

Vallée is careful to say he does not speak on behalf of any government body. However, he currently serves in a private capacity on the scientific advisory board linked to France's national space studies centre, which has researched UFO cases since the 1970s.

Drawing on this experience, he argues that data segmentation has held research back for decades.

He claims that executive action to relax classification rules would be world changing. Using the 1996 Varginha incident in Brazil as an example, Vallée says international cooperation and open exchange would dramatically improve understanding of what he describes as an extraterrestrial phenomenon possibly empowered by advanced artificial intelligence.

Whether his claims convince sceptics or not, Vallée's statement marks a rare moment. A senior scientist is openly confirming the scale of official UFO data and the existence of reports involving non-human creatures.

For believers and critics alike, it raises a stark question. If these records exist, how long can they stay in the shadows?