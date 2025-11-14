The Los Angeles Dodgers attract a massive fan base, but game days often bring heavy traffic and parking headaches around Dodger Stadium. To address this, LA Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies proposed an ambitious aerial transit project — a gondola connecting Union Station to the stadium. However, recent developments suggest the project is unlikely to move forward, as the LA City Council voted 12-1 to oppose it.

The Proposal and Political Backlash

On 31 October 2025, councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez, along with two other members, filed a resolution urging LA Metro to reject the proposed $500 million aerial gondola system.

This system would have linked Los Angeles Union Station directly to Dodger Stadium, promising a seven-minute transit time and the capacity to carry up to 5,000 people per hour per direction. Frank McCourt, the former Dodgers owner and supporter of the project, described it as his gift to fans and visitors.

The Decision and Community Concerns

The resolution now rests with LA Metro, which is responsible for making the final call. Mayor Karen Bass initially supported the gondola proposal, but the council's overwhelming opposition indicates a shift in sentiment. Only councilman John Lee voted in favour of the project.

Importantly, the gondola would be privately funded; no city funds would be used. LA Metro prepared an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to assess potential environmental effects of the project.

The proposed transit would extend over Hernandez's district, passing through Chinatown, Mission Junction, Elysian Park, Solano Canyon, and Los Angeles State Historic Park, connecting to the regional transit system at Union Station. The project aims to ease congestion, especially during peak events, by providing a quick and scenic alternative to traffic jams.

Community Opposition and Concerns

Opponents argue the gondola is not a genuine public transit solution. Hernandez and co-proponent Ysabel Jurado voiced concerns over community impacts. Hernandez stated, 'This gondola is not a public transit solution. It's a private development scheme designed to profit a billionaire, not to serve working Angelenos.' She emphasised that residents do not want their homes, parks, or green spaces threatened.

Jurado added, 'This project would provide no meaningful transit benefit but would permanently alter the landscape of El Pueblo, the historic birthplace of Los Angeles — a community of immigrants and workers who shaped the city.'

Both critics believe prioritising private interests over public good risks damaging the cultural and historic fabric of the city.

The Ongoing Battle Against Congestion

Traffic around Dodger Stadium remains a significant issue, especially during playoff games or the World Series. Post-game congestion and parking are often chaotic — even when the Dodgers win.

Alternative solutions are being explored. For example, Archer Aviation is considering air taxis to help ease congestion for fans travelling to and from the stadium.

The controversy surrounding the gondola reflects broader debates over urban transit solutions and private development. LA Metro plans to hold a 45-day in-person public hearing in response to the council's resolution, with toll-free lines available for public feedback.

The Final Play

The project's fate is still uncertain. The upcoming public hearing will give residents and stakeholders a chance to voice their opinions. As it stands, the heavy traffic and community concerns suggest the gondola might remain on the drawing board — at least for now.

The game isn't over yet, but the majority of LA's city councillors appear unwilling to support this private venture masquerading as a transit solution, prioritising community needs over private profit.