Hollywood legend Robert De Niro's co-owned Nobu Hospitality will operate what is set to become the UK's tallest building outside London.

Work is now under way on the £360 million ($474 million), 76-storey tower designed by SimpsonHaugh Architects. The project, developed in partnership with Salboy, will rise next to the Deansgate-Castlefield tram stop in Manchester.

The Godfather and Goodfellas star had nothing but praise for the city, expressing his pride at being part of a place with 'real character'.

The Planned Nobu Manchester Scheme

A second building will also be constructed on Great Bridgewater Street as part of the Viadux Two – Nobu Manchester development.

The main tower will stand 246 metres tall, featuring 452 apartments, a high-end ground-floor restaurant, and a 160-bedroom hotel.

The second building will rise 23 storeys, offering 133 apartments aimed at the affordable housing market.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said Nobu's plans proved that 'international businesses are choosing Manchester'.

'It is a boost — we've said for a long time we wanted to be a world-class city, and if you want to be a world-class city you've got to attract global names,' Craig told reporters at the groundbreaking ceremony.

'The fact we are seeing global names — not just actors, but businesses that only go to cities where they will be successful — is a big boost for Manchester,' she added.

These two new buildings form part of Nobu Manchester's second phase, following completion in 2024 of its 40-storey tower on the former Manchester Central Station site, which includes 362 apartments.

'Manchester Has Real Character and Creative Passion'

Although De Niro admitted he has not yet 'seen the city' in person, he said he plans to visit once construction is complete — or even before.

'I'm hoping to come back when it's finished — I'm hoping I'm still around,' the 86-year-old actor said with a smile.

He confirmed that construction of the skyscraper is expected to finish in 2031.

Meanwhile, Salboy managing director Simon Ismail described the new Nobu tower as Manchester's 'next great landmark'.

'This is the new Manchester landmark. It's right in the city centre — you're not going to get a tower like this again,' he said.

'Beyond the signature restaurant, which will look magnificent under the Victorian arches, being part of Nobu's journey to extend its leadership in global luxury hospitality and property is an honour,' he added.

The project was approved by Manchester City Council in April 2025.

'Having top-class excellence at the heart of our hospitality, in a beautifully designed building that pays homage to our industrial heritage, is what being a world-class city is all about,' said Craig.

The Nobu Brand

De Niro co-owns the Nobu luxury hospitality brand with renowned Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and film producer Meir Teper. The trio opened their first restaurant in 1994 and have since expanded worldwide.

Manchester will be Nobu's second UK location, following the opening of Nobu London 35 years ago.

The group's global portfolio now includes 60 restaurants, 20 residences, and 40 hotels, valued at between £683 million ($900 million) and £1 billion ($1.31 billion).