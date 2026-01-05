A woman in Tennessee reportedly took the lives of her two young sons by shooting them in their own home in Waverly. She also shot her own grandmother before taking her own life, making this tragedy a mass murder-suicide case.

The gruesome scene was discovered on Friday morning, 2 January 2026, when deputies from the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office visited the residence of the victims on East Little Richland Road to conduct a welfare check. Investigators have identified the shooter as 32-year-old Heather Thompson.

Death Investigation Humphreys County Sheriffs Office, with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, are currently conducting a death investigation on East Little Richland Road in the...

Four Bodies Discovered

Upon arriving at the residence for a welfare check, police officers were shocked to find four lifeless bodies upon entering the house. There were two women and two children, and all of them sustained gunshot wounds.

Investigators have since identified the individuals as 4-year-old Arius Thompson, 13-year-old Isaiah Johnson, 88-year-old Evelyn Johnson, and 32-year-old Heather Thompson. Sheriff Chris Davis revealed that their investigation is pointing to Heather as the shooter in the murders.

He said there were indications that she shot the three victims first before pointing the gun at herself. In any case, all of them were lifelong residents of Humphreys County thus the sheriff knows the family. They also confirmed that Heather was actually the mother of the two boys.

In the press conference, Sheriff Davis said, 'Here again, small town America. Here again, I know the families. So, we are going to do right by them.'

Why Did Heather Murder Her Family?

While the authorities have yet to determine the motive in the case, new details regarding the family's situation have emerged, so officials are now exploring the internal family crisis angle that ended in violence. The sheriff revealed that at the time of the shooting, Heather was estranged from her sons' father, Biah Thompson.

But despite the brutality of the case, the investigators noted a lack of obvious warning signs before it happened. They said the family has no previous records of domestic disturbances, and not even a mental health-related emergency call. As of this time, the police have not found any evidence that suggests anyone else outside of the family is involved in the murders.

Heather Thompson updated her profile picture.

Father's Heartbreak: 'My Soul is Shattered'

In the wake of the tragedy, the father of Isaiah and Aris, Biah Thompson, launched a GoFundMe campaign for his sons' funeral. He also mentioned that he plans to bring them to New Mexico so he is seeking help from the community. As of this time, he has already raised over £8,820 ($11,900) out of his target of approximately £11,845 ($16,000).

In a heartfelt post that also features the boys' picture, Biah said he misses his sons and wishes he could wake up from a bad dream. 'This morning I got a call that I dont wished on any other parent. As a father, it hurt and shattered my soul to hear my sons, Arius(Ari) and Isaiah have been taken from me and are no longer with us. They were just babies. Every second of today i wish I could just wake up,' he wrote on Facebook.