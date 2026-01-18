The pristine public image of Disney Channel alumna Hilary Duff is facing scrutiny following a viral blind item claiming she may be a covert member of the Church of Scientology. The popular social media account CelebriTea Blinds posted allegations on TikTok suggesting the How I Met Your Father actress has kept an association with the controversial organisation under wraps for years.

Long considered one of the few child stars to navigate Hollywood without a major scandal, Duff has never appeared on official Scientology member lists, making the unverified allegations particularly shocking to her global fan base. The Church of Scientology is often described by critics as a 'celebrity cult' due to its recruitment of Hollywood elite, including Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Elizabeth Moss.

Hilary Duff a Secret Scientologist?

The rumours gained traction following the toxic mum group drama involving Ashley Tisdale. According to the TikTok post, 'there's one thing she did not want to come out was the fact that she is allegedly a Scientologist'.

'In all the mum drama that went down last week, the singer/actress just didn't want anyone to discover she is a member of the celebrity cult,' the blind item claimed. The account identified the singer/actress as Hilary Duff and the 'celebrity cult' as the Church of Scientology.

Social Media Reactions

The unverified claims have prompted reactions across social media, with TikTok users expressing a mixture of disbelief and speculation. One commenter suggested that affiliation with Scientology 'would explain why she is ghosting her own sister since 2020', referencing a perceived distance between Hilary and Haylie Duff.

Their falling out was evident when Haylie liked the joint Instagram post by Tisdale and The Cut, where the High School Musical star detailed her exit from what she deemed a 'toxic' mum group.

Scientology's 'Disconnection' policy encourages members to disconnect from those who don't share their faith to protect their spiritual progress. The most prominent example is Tom Cruise's estranged relationship with his daughter, Suri, who is a non-believer of the Church of Scientology.

Some commenters said they were convinced by the blind item, with one saying, 'Why do I believe this?'. Another claimed they had 'clocked' this years ago and were pleased 'the blinds are catching on'.

Others suggested that her 'perfect' image was a calculated result of the organisation's public relations management. One disappointed commenter wrote, 'Noooooo!!!! Not Hilary. I can't support her in any way now because her money goes into ruining so many people's lives'.

However, some defenders remain sceptical of the unverified rumour. One supporter questioned why the public is 'trying to cancel her over nothing' and noted that she has remained 'drama-free for years'. Another suggested that if she were really a member, the Church of Scientology would announce it publicly, given Duff's popularity.

The Masterson Connection

The most substantial evidence cited by theorists involves Duff's decades-long friendship with Alanna Masterson. Known for her role in The Walking Dead, Masterson is a well-documented second-generation Scientologist whose family has a complex and public history with the church.

The two actresses frequently document their bond on social media, including a matching bestie tattoo. Both women have a small ghost illustration inked on their bodies, accompanied by the phrase 'ride or die'.

Some observers have noted that Scientology's 'disconnection' policies encourage members to cut ties with non-believers, suggesting that Duff's close relationship with a prominent Scientologist could indicate shared religious affiliation.

While Duff has not officially commented on the rumours, the speculation continues to grow as fans re-examine her past interviews and social circles. For now, the actress appears focused on her family, though the 'celebrity cult' label continues to loom over her reputation.