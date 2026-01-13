Ashley Tisdale French, famously known as Sharpay Evans from High School Musical, has shocked fans by releasing a viral essay detailing her painful exit from a celebrity 'mum group'. Titled Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group, the piece, published in The Cut, claims she was bullied and sidelined by her famous friends.

The essay immediately went viral as fans speculated who Tisdale was referring to as the 'mean mums.' Internet sleuths quickly pointed the finger at a circle that includes Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore, a theory that seemed to be confirmed when Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, posted a savage parody of Tisdale's essay cover.

What Ashley Tisdale's Essay Revealed

Tisdale-French is now at the centre of a real-life drama after claiming in her tell-all essay that she was often left out by her friends in their 'mum group.' She said she did not think that all of the members in the group were bad people, but 'maybe one.' Her story described high school-style bullying behaviour that always left her feeling deliberately excluded.

The High School Musical alum shared that the mum group was put together by a friend who had several other friends who also recently became mothers. At first, she felt energised being part of the group and experienced a strong sense of belonging by being around fellow working mums who managed to achieve the balance between career and family life.

However, things started to change at some point, and she noticed her fellow celebrity mothers started to leave her out when they set dates for group hangouts. Tisdale claimed she was deliberately ignored and not being invited to those outings.

'It seemed that this group had a pattern of leaving someone out,' she wrote. 'And that someone had become me.'

The actress said it is not about being bitter or settling a score, but she is sharing her story to stand up for other women who have suffered from a similar heartbreaking experience. Since speaking up, she said the response she has received has shown her she is far from the only mother who has been left in tears by a group that was meant to be supportive and uplifting.

Fans Link Essay to Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore

Tisdale's expose dragged Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff into the controversy as fans speculate that the actress's mum group includes the duo. She did not mention any names, but the two are being labelled as 'mean girls' because internet detectives assumed they are the celebrity mothers who were the subject of Tisdale's essay.

Online sleuths quickly connected the dots and identified the group through the Lizzie McGuire star's frequent posts of their gatherings that she usually hosts. Chef Gaby Dalkin was also part of the circle, as well as Meghan Trainor. The fallout was seemingly confirmed when Tisdale unfollowed most of the members after she left the group.

The drama further escalated when Hilary Duff's husband, Mathew Koma, posted a parody of Tisdale's magazine cover and changed the headline to 'When You're The Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.' Meanwhile, Tisdale's representative denied that the essay was targeting Mandy Moore or Hilary Duff and said that it was unfortunate that people 'twisted' her words.