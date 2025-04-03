A prank article published on April Fools' Day has left some Home Depot shoppers fuming, after claims that the retailer would soon charge customers to park outside its stores went viral. The rumour originated from a satirical piece by Pro Tool Reviews, which claimed the company would introduce a parking fee ranging from £1.60 ($2) for two hours in central Florida to £4 ($5) per day in Los Angeles.

The Fake Fee That Fooled the Internet

The fictional report suggested the fees were part of Home Depot's 'unconventional response to rising inflation', citing a made-up press release from a fabricated spokesperson named 'Tucker Lotman'. Despite being clearly marked with an 'April Fool's' tag at the bottom, the article fooled a number of readers, some of whom took to social media to express their frustration and vowed to stop shopping at the chain.

Adding fuel to the fire, the piece claimed customers would only be able to avoid the charge if they spent at least £200 ($250) in one visit or signed up for the store's loyalty programme. The outlet's attempt at humour prompted confusion, with even regular customers assuming it was real news.

Home Depot Sets the Record Straight

The rumour gained enough traction that Home Depot was forced to respond directly via X (formerly Twitter), clarifying to concerned users: 'Hi Rocky, this is an April Fools' post from a tool review website. We do not charge for parking.'

According to The Economic Times, this isn't the first time April Fools' Day content has been mistaken for genuine policy changes, but this particular prank stood out for its realism and detailed fabrication.

Back to Business

According to USA Today , editor-in-chief Kenny Koehler revealed that the publication releases a spoof article every year, though none have attracted as much attention. 'As a team, we enjoy good-natured humour and love laughing with other people,' he said. 'The idea of charging for parking came up, and that's how Home Depot came into the story.'

He added that the team hoped 'people got a chuckle out of it when they realised they'd been fooled. We hope our friends over at Home Depot were able to laugh as well.'

Following the online chaos, Pro Tool Reviews returned to its usual reporting on Wednesday, sharing genuine updates on Home Depot's Spring Black Friday promotions. As for the parking fee rumour—there's no truth to it. But if anything, it's a reminder to read the fine print before panicking over policy changes on 1 April.