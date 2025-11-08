Honda has issued an urgent recall for more than 406,000 Civic cars across the United States after discovering a dangerous defect that could cause the wheels to detach while driving.

The recall, confirmed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects Civics fitted with certain 18-inch aluminium alloy accessory wheels sold between 2016 and 2021.

The Japanese car giant said the fault stems from a manufacturing flaw at one of its suppliers, which may cause the wheel studs to loosen and, in extreme cases, allow the wheels to come off completely.

Motor safety experts have warned that such a failure could lead to catastrophic loss of control at high speed, prompting owners to contact dealers immediately for inspection and repairs.

Industry analysts say the discovery marks another blow for Honda, long considered a symbol of dependability, as it faces mounting quality control and supply chain challenges across its global operations.

The NHTSA said no crashes or injuries have yet been reported but urged affected owners to take the recall seriously and arrange for free replacement parts as soon as possible.

Honda said it will begin notifying vehicle owners later this month and will replace all defective components at no cost.

Inside the Fault That Triggered Honda's Massive Recall

According to NHTSA filings, the recall was issued after investigators discovered that steel lug-seat inserts inside the accessory wheels may not have been properly pressed into place. This manufacturing error could cause the lug nuts to loosen over time, increasing the risk of a wheel detaching while the vehicle is in motion.

So far, Honda has reported no crashes or injuries linked to the defect. The company has instructed dealers to inspect all affected wheels and replace them where necessary, free of charge. Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners from 8 December 2025.

The recall applies only to Civic models fitted with optional 18-inch alloy accessory wheels, not the standard factory versions. Honda estimates that roughly 0.1% of the recalled vehicles will actually require wheel replacements, although all owners are being urged to schedule inspections at authorised service centres.

Inside the Supplier Error Behind the Recall

Industry reports suggest the fault originated at a supplier facility where production procedures were not followed correctly. A separation barrier used to divide unfinished and completed wheels was allegedly removed during manufacturing, allowing defective parts to be shipped undetected.

While the lapse appears to have been isolated to one supplier, it has prompted Honda to conduct a broader review of its global quality-control protocols and supplier-auditing processes. The company said it has been working closely with the NHTSA to implement swift corrective action and maintain transparency with affected customers.

A Pattern of Recalls in 2025

The wheel defect is Honda's third major recall in 2025. Earlier this year, the automaker recalled more than 259,000 vehicles, including the Honda Pilot and Acura MDX, over a brake-pedal assembly fault that could cause the pedal to shift out of position.

In another incident, around 295,000 vehicles were recalled to update faulty fuel-injection software that could lead to engine stalling.

With three large-scale recalls in less than 12 months, analysts say Honda's reputation for precision engineering is coming under renewed scrutiny. Although the company has acted quickly in each case, the repeated involvement of external suppliers has raised questions about oversight within its global manufacturing network.

Industry Observers Warn of Wider Supply-Chain Problems

Automotive experts have suggested the Honda recalls reflect a wider problem facing the global car industry. As manufacturers increasingly rely on third-party suppliers, the potential for quality-control failures grows.

Some analysts warn that the wheel defect could point to deeper systemic weaknesses across the supplier chain, urging stricter auditing and monitoring to prevent similar incidents in future.

Honda has sought to reassure customers that safety remains its top priority. The company said all affected vehicles will be repaired at no cost, and owners can check whether their car is included in the recall by visiting Honda's official recall website or the NHTSA database.