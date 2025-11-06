Toyota has announced a sweeping recall affecting over one million vehicles in the United States, after regulators identified a software defect in its rear-view camera systems.

The malfunction, which may cause the display to freeze or go blank when reversing, poses a potential safety risk and breaches federal visibility standards.

The recall extends beyond Toyota's own line-up to include Lexus and Subaru vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2026, marking one of the largest safety actions the company has faced this year.

The Defect Behind the Recall

According to filings by Toyota with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem lies in the Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system, which provides a live image from cameras around the vehicle.

The affected units may intermittently fail to display the rear image when the car is in reverse, leaving the driver without full visibility.

This flaw means the vehicles do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111, which requires all new cars sold in the United States to provide a clear rear-view image.

Toyota has clarified that the issue is software-related and does not require physical component replacement.

Which Models are Affected?

The recall covers a range of Toyota, Lexus and Subaru vehicles produced over recent years. Among the Toyota models impacted are the Crown, Highlander, Grand Highlander, RAV4, Prius, Sienna, Land Cruiser, Mirai, and Venza.

Lexus models affected include the RX, NX, GX, LX, ES, LS, LC, RZ, and the new TX crossover. Subaru's Solterra, built in collaboration with Toyota, is also part of the recall.

In total, 1,024,407 vehicles are covered. The manufacturer recall identifiers are 25TB13 for Toyota, 25LB06 for Lexus, and WRE25 for Subaru.

Safety and Regulatory Background

The malfunction could compromise a driver's ability to see behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of collisions, particularly when reversing in tight spaces or near pedestrians.

According to USA Today, the defect prompted Toyota to issue one of its largest software-related recalls in recent years, covering over one million vehicles across its Toyota, Lexus and Subaru lines.

This recall follows another Toyota campaign in October 2025 that involved nearly 400,000 Tundra and Sequoia models with a separate camera issue.

Industry analysts have noted a rise in software-driven recalls as car manufacturers rely more heavily on digital systems for safety and driver assistance.

Toyota has said it is working closely with US regulators to ensure compliance and restore full functionality to all affected vehicles.

What Owners Should Do

Owners are urged to verify if their vehicle is included by checking the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) through the NHTSA recall lookup tool or on the Toyota, Lexus, or Subaru websites.

Dealers will install a free software update to correct the issue. Toyota has confirmed that official notification letters will be sent to affected owners by 16 December 2025.

Drivers are advised that the vehicles remain safe to operate, but should schedule the software update promptly to avoid any potential safety risks.

For assistance, Toyota's customer service line is available at 1-800-331-4331.

Industry Implications

The recall underscores the increasing importance of software reliability in vehicle safety systems. Unlike mechanical faults, such issues often originate in code or firmware, which can affect multiple models simultaneously.

The affected Panoramic View Monitor technology was developed with the supplier Denso, and Toyota has stated that the correction will involve updated programming at service centres.

While recalls of this scale are costly, Toyota maintains that its priority remains ensuring customer safety and regulatory compliance as vehicles become ever more software-dependent.