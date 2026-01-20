Guildford Stabber Still on the Loose

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in a quiet Surrey woodland, leaving a community in shock and a killer still at large.

Emergency services rushed to Stoke Park in Guildford on Monday evening, 19 January 2026, after reports of a violent attack near Peacock Wood. Despite desperate efforts by paramedics and members of the public, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey Police have launched a major murder investigation, with detectives working around the clock to identify those responsible. The victim, who has yet to be named by authorities, was found with catastrophic injuries in Peacock Wood.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have yet been made, and the 'Guilford stabber' remains at large, leaving the quiet market town in a state of high alert and mourning.

What Happened in Stoke Park

Officers were called to woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park at 6:10 pm on Monday, 19 January 2026, following reports of a stabbing. The attack occurred within Peacock Wood, close to the Wild Wood Adventure site, according to Surrey Police.

Surrey Police arrived alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. Paramedics, assisted by members of the public already at the scene, treated the teenage boy for serious injuries. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead in the woodland.

The victim's family have been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers. The Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team is leading the investigation, which is being treated as murder.

'First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this desperately sad time,' said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Andy Jenkins via the official press release of the Surrey Police.

Stabbing Causes Panic in Guildford

The Guildford stabbing has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly because Stoke Park is widely used by families, walkers and students. Residents described a sense of disbelief that such violence could occur in an area usually seen as calm.

Resident Rosie Spence said she could not believe 'something like this could happen on our doorstep'. She added that the incident had left her feeling unsafe about walking locally.

Another resident, Leslie Myles, said the killing was 'horrendous and very frightening,' noting that he had lived in the area for many years without experiencing anything similar. Police acknowledged the fear and uncertainty spreading across Guildford in the hours after the attack.

Det. Supt. Jenkins said he understood the concern among residents and the speculation that followed the incident.

Guildford Stabber Still on the Loose

No arrests have been made, and the Guildford stabber is still on the loose as detectives continue their enquiries. Officers are conducting forensic work, reviewing evidence, and tracing potential witnesses who were in the area at the time.

A police cordon remains in place around Peacock Wood, the Wild Wood Adventure area and the end of the Lido Road car park. There is a visible police presence, which officers say will remain for some time.

Access to nearby bowls clubs, Guilden Village student accommodation and Stoke Park itself has been maintained. The A25 Parkway has not been affected.

Det Supt Jenkins said officers are 'working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident' and to bring those responsible to justice.

Surrey Authorities Seek Help

Surrey authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues. Police are keen to hear from anyone who was near Lido Road, Parkway or Stoke Park between 6 pm and 6:20 pm on 19 January 2026.

Det Supt Jenkins said officers are 'urgently looking to speak to anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries.' He stressed that even small details could be significant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45260006995, via webchat, the online reporting tool, or by calling 101. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.