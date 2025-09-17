Economic Desk – Seyed Mohamad Seyed Hoseini, financial markets analyst and founder of Hoseini Finance, stressed that risk management is the primary condition for safely entering emerging markets within the digital economy. He warned that the lack of standardised education and professional capital management tools remains a key reason why many Iranian investors fail when dealing with new asset classes.

In an interview with our reporter, Hoseini explained:

'Markets such as cryptocurrencies, asset-backed tokens, and digital investment platforms have created tremendous opportunities for economic growth. But without proper educational frameworks and risk management practices, these opportunities can quickly turn into threats. Before stepping into this field, investors should undergo structured, multi-layered training that covers economic fundamentals, technical and fundamental analysis, market psychology, and trading strategies.'

Citing international best practices, he continued:

'In many countries, brokerages require risk management training before activating trading accounts. This approach not only reduces individual losses but also helps prevent irrational volatility and instability in the broader market. In Iran, however, most educational efforts are fragmented, short-term, and inconsistent with international standards, which increases risk and leads many market participants to failure.'

Hoseini added:

'Risk management involves using hedging instruments, applying analytical algorithms and artificial intelligence, and adhering to well-defined trading strategies. These tools not only protect investors from irreversible losses but also pave the way for sustainable development of the digital economy.'

According to the seasoned market analyst, building standardised training, promoting financial literacy, and raising awareness should be the main priorities for policymakers and educational institutions. He concluded:

"The digital economy has enormous potential for growth, but that potential will only be realised if risk management and specialised education are treated as essential prerequisites for entering emerging assets."