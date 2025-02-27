Mystery surrounds the death of legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead at their Santa Fe home alongside their beloved dog. Authorities remain puzzled over the exact circumstances of their passing, with investigators now considering the possibility that the pet's death may hold crucial clues in unravelling the case according to the Daily Mail.

Authorities Await Answers

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that deputies conducted a welfare check at the couple's home around 1:45 pm on Wednesday, discovering the bodies of Hackman, 95, Arakawa, 63, and their pet. While foul play is not suspected, officials are waiting on autopsy and toxicology reports to determine the exact cause of death. 'We are in the middle of a preliminary death investigation and awaiting approval of a search warrant,' Mendoza said as reported by Sky News.

One of the key elements of the investigation is whether the couple succumbed to environmental factors, such as carbon monoxide poisoning or an undetected gas leak. The presence of their deceased dog has raised concerns that something in the home environment may have contributed to their deaths.

Gene Hackman's Quiet Life in Retirement

Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner, retired from acting in 2004 and largely withdrew from public life. He and Arakawa resided in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for decades, enjoying a peaceful life away from Hollywood's spotlight. The actor had previously suffered from heart issues, which played a role in his decision to step away from the industry. 'The straw that broke the camel's back was actually a stress test that I took in New York,' Hackman revealed in a 2009 interview. 'The doctor advised me that my heart wasn't in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress' per the Daily Mail.

Despite his retirement, Hackman continued to be celebrated for his outstanding contributions to cinema. His career spanned over five decades, with memorable performances in films such as The French Connection, Unforgiven, Superman, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

The Role of Hackman's Dog in the Investigation

Hackman was known to be a devoted animal lover, having adopted multiple German Shepherds over the years. The fact that their pet was found dead alongside them has led authorities to consider it as a potential piece of evidence in determining what happened inside the home. Investigators believe that if an environmental factor such as carbon monoxide poisoning was at play, the pet would have succumbed in a similar manner to its owners.

A veterinary professional who had once treated Hackman's dog took to social media, recalling an incident when the actor and his wife drove eight hours to seek critical care for their pet. 'He seemed like a pretty devoted dog lover to me,' the vet stated. This deep bond with animals makes it even more significant that their pet met the same fate as its owners as highlighted by the Daily Mail.

Hollywood and Fans Pay Tribute

Following the shocking news, tributes have poured in from Hollywood and fans worldwide. Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola described Hackman as 'a magnificent actor with an unmatched complexity.' Fans also took to social media, mourning the loss of a cinematic legend and remembering his unforgettable performances.

Hackman's three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese survive him. The entertainment world continues to mourn the passing of an icon as authorities work to piece together the mystery behind his final moments.