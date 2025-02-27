Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, known for his commanding on-screen presence and a career spanning over five decades, has passed away at the age of 95. The two-time Academy Award winner was found dead at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their beloved dog. The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain under investigation, though no foul play is suspected, according to authorities.

Hollywood Icon's Cause of Death Yet to Be Confirmed

Hackman, who had largely retreated from public life following his retirement from acting in 2004, had previously spoken about his health struggles. In 2009, he admitted that his decision to step away from Hollywood was influenced by concerns over his heart health.

He revealed that his doctor had advised him to avoid stress after a concerning test result, leading him to leave behind an illustrious film career that had seen him star in classics such as The French Connection, Unforgiven, and The Royal Tenenbaums according to The Independent.

However, per latest reports, investigators are now considering whether the pet's death holds crucial clues in solving the case. One of the primary concerns in the investigation is whether environmental factors, such as carbon monoxide poisoning or an undetected gas leak, may have contributed to their deaths. The discovery of their dog's body has raised suspicions that something in the home environment may have been a factor.

Hackman, a devoted animal lover, had adopted multiple German Shepherds over the years. Investigators believe that if carbon monoxide poisoning played a role, the pet would have succumbed in the same manner as its owners. A veterinarian who had once treated Hackman's dog recalled on social media that the actor and his wife had previously driven eight hours to seek critical care for their pet, emphasising their deep bond with animals.

A Storied Career and a Life of Achievements

Born on 30 January 1930 in San Bernardino, California, Hackman's early years were marked by turbulence. His father left the family when he was just 13, a moment he later described as deeply formative. After serving in the US Marines, he pursued acting, eventually becoming one of Hollywood's most respected performers.

Hackman's breakthrough came with Bonnie and Clyde (1967), earning him his first Oscar nomination. He went on to win Best Actor for his gripping portrayal of Detective Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle in The French Connection (1971) and later secured a second Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Unforgiven (1992). His career spanned a range of iconic roles, including Lex Luthor in the Superman films and Royal Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).

Marriages and Family Life

Despite his larger-than-life presence on screen, Hackman's personal life was notably private. He was married twice. His first marriage was to Faye Maltese in 1956, with whom he had three children: Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie. The couple divorced in 1986 after 30 years together, with Hackman later admitting that his demanding career had strained his family relationships.

In 1991, he married classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and the pair settled in Santa Fe, where they lived a quiet life away from the spotlight. Hackman credited Arakawa with bringing a sense of stability to his later years, often describing their relationship as a source of happiness and contentment as noted by Hello! Magazine.

Regrets Over Fatherhood

In one of his final interviews, Hackman spoke candidly about his regrets regarding fatherhood. He admitted that his relentless pursuit of success had come at a cost, particularly in his relationship with his children.

'I couldn't always be there for them when they were growing up,' he said, according to The Mirror. 'Living in California, they had my success always hanging over their heads.'

His son, Christopher, briefly pursued a career in film before moving into computer programming, while his daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, largely stayed out of the public eye.

Net Worth and Legacy

At the time of his death, Hackman's net worth was estimated to be around £63 million ($80 million), per The Irish Star. Despite his early retirement, his vast filmography and continued royalties from classic films ensured he remained financially secure.

Following his retirement, Hackman turned to writing, publishing several historical novels, further cementing his reputation as a multifaceted talent.

Final Years and Last Public Appearance

Hackman had not made a film in over two decades, last appearing in Welcome to Mooseport in 2004. He largely avoided public events, with his last known sighting taking place in May 2024 when he was seen leaving a restaurant with his wife in New Mexico. Despite his age, witnesses noted that he appeared to be in good spirits as reported by The Daily Mail.

Tributes have poured in from Hollywood and beyond, describing him as 'one of the true giants of cinema' and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola calling him 'a magnificent actor with an unmatched complexity.'

As the world mourns the loss of a true cinematic legend, Hackman's legacy remains intact through his unforgettable performances and the lasting impact of his work on the film industry.