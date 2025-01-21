Donald Trump's family is no stranger to the public eye, renowned for their roles in business, politics, and public life. The Trump family tree is both fascinating and extensive, with the 78-year-old American politician having five children and a growing number of grandchildren.

The Trump family's preparation for another presidential term also marks eight years since Donald Trump first assumed office in January 2017. Over this period, the family has experienced notable changes. Back in 2017, his son Donald Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump. Today, the family has expanded further, with the president welcoming two additional grandchildren.

How Many Grandchildren Does Donald Trump Have?

Donald Trump is the father of five: Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron. His three eldest children have several children. Tiffany on the other hand is expecting her first child this year, while Barron, 18, started his first year of college last year.

Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers are always his family. And this time around there are fresh faces, including his youngest son, Barron, and granddaughter Kai, primed to spread the Maga message to Gen Z pic.twitter.com/IJBxt9jGry — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) January 20, 2025

Trump's oldest grandchild, Kai, is already achieving recognition. She spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention and is known for frequently sharing photos with her grandfather on Instagram. She even joked on X that Elon Musk had earned 'uncle status.' As Trump's other grandchildren grow older, they will also likely step into the spotlight.

Here's an overview of Donald Trump's ten grandchildren and their growing presence in the Trump family legacy.

Kai Madison Trump

Kai, the oldest of Donald Trump's grandchildren, is 17. Born in May 2007, she is the first child of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. Her parents were married from 2005 to 2018 and have five children together.

Kai made her political debut last year by speaking at the Republican National Convention. Kai announced on Instagram in August that she's also committed to playing college golf at the University of Miami starting in 2026.

Donald Trump’s Eldest Grandchild spoke at RNC Night 3.



Kai Madison Trump, 17, is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr & Vanessa Trump.



Kai Trump gives a remarkable speech on her Grandfather!!



You can see how proud Trump is of Kai!



❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8feSvdkJWi — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) July 18, 2024

In her post, she expressed gratitude to her grandfather, who owns over a dozen golf courses, writing, 'I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.'

Donald John Trump III

Donald John Trump III, born in February 2009, is the second eldest. He turned 15 this year. On Thanksgiving, Trump Jr. shared a photo with all his children, including a 15-year-old son. Donald John Trump III also appeared onstage at the RNC in 2024.

Tristan Milos Trump

The third child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, Tristan, was born in October 2011, making him 13 years old.

Spencer Frederick Trump

Spencer, the fourth of Trump Jr.'s five children, was born in October 2012 and is currently 12. His middle name honours his great-great-grandfather and great-grandfather, Frederick Trump and Frederick Trump Sr. Trump's older brother, Frederick Trump Jr., died in 1981.

Chloe Sophia Trump

Chloe, the youngest child of Trump's eldest son, was born in June 2014, making her 10 years old. In December, her father shared a photo on Instagram of her and her older brother, Spencer, enjoying a fishing trip.

Arabella Rose Kushner

Ivanka Trump, Trump's second child, married Jared Kushner in 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, Arabella, in July 2011. Arabella is now 13 years old. Ivanka Trump shares many pictures of her children on social media.

In a July 2024 Instagram post for Arabella's birthday, she shared that her daughter loves singing, playing the piano, riding horses, and practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Joseph Frederick Kushner

Joseph, Ivanka's second child, was born in October 2013 and is now 11. Taking to Instagram, Ivanka revealed that Joseph enjoys computers, dirt biking, and skateboarding. It is worth noting that Joseph and his cousin Spencer, who are just 11 months apart, share the same middle name.

Theodore James Kushner

Ivanka's youngest child, Theodore, was born in March 2016 and is now 8. In an Instagram post, Ivanka states that he loves football, parkour, poker, and Rubik's cubes.

Eric Luke Trump

Donald Trump's third child, Eric, and his wife Lara Trump, tied the knot in 2014. The couple's first child, Eric Luke (who goes by his middle name), was born in September 2017 and is now 7 years old. Luke has made several appearances at Trump rallies, including the September 2024 North Carolina rally. He was also seen at the 2024 RNC alongside his sister.

Carolina Dorothy Trump

Carolina, born to Eric and Lara Trump in August 2019, is currently Donald Trump's youngest grandchild at 5 years old.

The Trump Jr. family continues to capture public interest with its blend of public appearances, private moments, and a rich family history. As these children grow, their paths and contributions will shape the next chapter of the Trump family legacy.