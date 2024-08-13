Due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, global trade systems have become increasingly complex and fragile. As such, the maritime industry faces unprecedented pressure from stakeholders across its supply chain to adapt to more sophisticated systems to avoid or mitigate these challenges. Now more than ever, the maritime industry must adopt the latest technologies and embrace digital transformation to maintain efficiency, security, and competitiveness.

In 2021, Ever Given, a large container ship operated by the Evergreen Marine Corporation, ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking one of the world's busiest trade routes for six days. The blockade halted traffic through the canal, a critical passage for approximately 12% of global trade. This incident caused significant disruptions in global supply chains, with an estimated 369 ships getting delayed, resulting in billions of dollars in trade losses. More recently, in 2022, Maersk faced significant terminal congestion in Mediterranean and Asian ports due to geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and Black Sea regions. These geopolitical tensions and ongoing global supply chain issues caused substantial delays in vessel schedules and resulted in higher costs.

These incidents highlighted the need for more resilient and adaptable operational frameworks to withstand and respond to unforeseen disruptions and mitigate the effects of geopolitical tensions in the maritime industry.

While corporations look to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, improve safety, and protect data integrity, integrating IoT, AI, big data analytics, and blockchain is the ultimate solution. IoT devices can provide real-time data on vessel conditions, cargo status, and environmental factors, enabling better decision-making and operational adjustments. AI and machine learning algorithms can analyse large datasets to predict maintenance needs, optimise routes, and enhance cargo handling processes.

Big data analytics allows for collecting and interpreting vast amounts of operational data, helping companies forecast trends, manage risks, and streamline operations. Blockchain technology offers a secure, transparent platform for managing transactions, tracking cargo, and verifying compliance across the supply chain. These advanced technological tools facilitate real-time monitoring, analysis, and decision-making, allowing more accessible communication between ships and ports.

The digitisation process comes at its own expense. Integrating these advanced systems with legacy infrastructure often requires substantial time, expertise, and financial investment. The initial high costs of adopting new technologies can be a barrier for smaller companies, which may need more resources to invest in cutting-edge solutions. Furthermore, the increased reliance on digital systems introduces new vulnerabilities, including heightened cyber-attack risks and data breaches. Data security and system integrity become critical as the industry adapts to new technological environments.

In such a heavily digitised world reliant on machines, data and automation – prone to fragility and potential failure – experts argue that developing and maintaining long-term relationships with trusted business partners is essential for success in the maritime supply chain​. This has been the long-standing modus operandi in the industry, including vessel and steel recycling, where figures like Tahir Lakhani have acted as the sole intermediary between vessel owners and the scrap yards for over two decades. In such high-risk and dynamic environments, the ability to rely on influential partners and sector experts mitigates potential risks and offers well-informed alternative solutions.

The positive impacts of the digitisation journey for the maritime industry are clear, yet the journey is complex. The transition to advanced digital systems offers greater transparency, efficiency, and resilience; however, the industry must navigate significant financial, technical, and security challenges to realise these benefits fully. Companies must invest in robust cybersecurity measures, manage the costs of technological upgrades, and develop strategies for integrating new systems with existing operations. The industry's ability to overcome these obstacles and adapt to the evolving demands of a volatile economic and political landscape will determine its future success – and the adoption of digital technologies will be essential.