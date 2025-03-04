On Monday, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis suffered two episodes of acute respiratory failure due to accumulated mucus in his lungs. The Holy See has confirmed that the Pope's clinical condition remains complex, but also said 'he slept through the night and now continues to rest.'

As Pope Francis, who is 88 years old, continues to battle health issues, the question of what will happen next for the Catholic Church is more pressing than ever. This has led many to wonder: how will a new pope be chosen if the papacy becomes vacant? Here's everything you need to know about the process of selecting a new pope, known as the conclave.

What Triggers the Selection of a New Pope?

A new pope is selected after the current Pope either dies or resigns. While resignations are rare, Pope Benedict XVI made history in 2013 when he voluntarily stepped down, becoming the first pope to do so in over 600 years. His resignation led to two weeks of anticipation as the world waited for a new leader of the Catholic Church to take charge.

Hence, the world witnessed the drama surrounding the conclave in 2013, which was followed by Benedict's departure. The historic transfer of power reminded us of the intense process of electing the Pope, which is rooted in centuries of tradition and mystery.

With Pope Francis' health condition described as complex and the prognosis still guarded, the Church's faithful are keenly aware of the significance of the conclave process, which might become a reality.

Who Takes Charge Before a New Pope is Elected?

During the period following a papacy vacancy, the governance of the Catholic Church falls to the College of Cardinals. Now, this body, which consists of senior bishops and Vatican officials, temporarily takes on the responsibility of running Church affairs.

However, important decisions, such as appointing bishops or declaring saints, are postponed until a new pope is elected. Meanwhile, the cardinals also prepare for the conclave, the formal gathering or process by which the next Pope will be chosen.

What is the Conclave?

The conclave is a private gathering in which the process of electing the new Pope is held. The meeting is joined by the College of Cardinals, members of the Church appointed by the Pope from around the world. Only those cardinals under 80 are eligible to vote, and the number of electors is limited to 120.

Prior to the start of the conclave, cardinals gather for general congregations to address global Church needs and challenges. The cardinals prepare foundational aspects for the election through prayerful consecrated procedures.

The Voting Process

Before the conclave begins, security personnel check the entire area of the Sistine Chapel where the meeting is held to ensure that no hidden electronic equipment, such as cameras or microphones, is present.

Once the conclave begins, the cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel, where they take an oath of secrecy before casting their votes. All the participating cardinals must eat, vote, and sleep in the locked areas until the body decides and a new pope is chosen.

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website, the election process is highly structured and extensive. Four rounds of voting are held each day, and the process typically lasts 15 to 22 days. To be elected, a candidate must secure two-thirds of the Cardinals' votes. If no candidate reaches this position, the ballots are burned, creating black smoke to signal that the election is ongoing.

As tradition goes, the people of the Vatican and worldwide eagerly await this signal. They hope to see the much-anticipated white smoke, which indicates that the new Pope has been elected.

When a cardinal finally receives the required votes, the process moves swiftly. The dean of the College of Cardinals asks the elected individual if they accept the papacy. Upon accepting the position, the new Pope gets dressed in traditional vestments, then proceeds toward St. Peter's Basilica's balcony for his worldwide introduction to the world.

The White Smoke and the 'Habemus Papam' Announcement

The conclave reaches its final stage when a white smoke is released, signalling that a new Pope has been elected. This moment is followed by an announcement from the senior cardinal deacon, who steps out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and declares 'Habemus Papam,' which in English translates to 'We have a Pope.'

Upon his appearance, the newly elected Pope gives his first blessing to the public, which formally begins his tenure as pontiff.

Who Might Be the Next Pope?

However, since there is no official list of candidates, prominent cardinals who may be in line to succeed Pope Francis are often the subject of speculation. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, and Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana are considered as possible candidates.

Other senior cardinals, such as Cardinal Luis Tagle of the Philippines, are also considered potential successors. While technically, any male Catholic can be elected Pope, the College of Cardinals has traditionally chosen a new pope from its own ranks since 1378.

The conversations around the possible shift in power in the Vatican have arrived at a time when a similar scenario is the premise of the Academy Award-nominated 2024 film Conclave. The drama and mystery behind this process are famously depicted in the movie, which stars high-profile actors like Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, and is directed by Edward Berger.

The film dramatizes the election process of a new pope following the death of a fictional pontiff. While it portrays many process traditions, the real-life conclave remains an event of profound religious and historical importance, with the eyes of the world upon it.