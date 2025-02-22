Pope Francis remains in a critical condition as he battles pneumonia and a worsening respiratory infection, the Vatican has confirmed. The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalised at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since 14 February after experiencing a severe asthmatic crisis that has further complicated his pre-existing lung condition.

According to the Pope's medical team, he has required high-flow oxygen and blood transfusions due to an anaemia-related condition. The Vatican stated on Saturday: 'He is in more pain than yesterday.'

A Rapid Decline in Health

Pope Francis' health has deteriorated in recent days following his initial diagnosis of bronchitis, which quickly developed into a complex bacterial, viral, and fungal respiratory tract infection. Doctors have since diagnosed him with pneumonia in both lungs, raising fears of further complications.

Per reports from Global News, the primary concern now is the potential onset of sepsis—a severe blood infection that could prove fatal given the Pope's advanced age and chronic lung disease. His physician, Dr Luigi Carbone, cautioned that while the Pope is responding to treatment, he remains 'not out of danger'.

'With a patient of this age, we always remain on high alert. The risk of infection spreading to the bloodstream is significant and could lead to multi-organ failure,' said Dr Carbone.

Vatican Officials Continue Without the Pope

Despite the pontiff's condition, Vatican officials have confirmed that Holy Year celebrations will continue in his absence. This weekend was meant to mark a special Jubilee gathering of deacons, with Pope Francis scheduled to deliver Sunday Mass. Instead, his role will be filled by the Holy Year's organisers, and for the second consecutive weekend, he is expected to forgo his traditional Sunday blessing.

'Even though he is not here, we know he is with us in spirit,' said Luis Arnaldo Lopez Quirindongo, a deacon from Puerto Rico attending the Jubilee event. 'He is recovering, but he remains in our prayers.'

Concerns Over the Pope's Future

Pope Francis' long-standing health issues have raised questions about whether he may soon step down. Unlike his predecessors, he has openly acknowledged the possibility of resignation, following in the footsteps of Pope Benedict XVI, who became the first pontiff to step down in over 600 years.

However, Vatican sources insist that despite his fragile state, Pope Francis remains fully engaged with Church affairs and continues to receive daily briefings from his aides. His medical team has advised 'absolute rest', supplemented by antibiotics, cortisone treatments, and oxygen therapy.

Speculation Over Pope Francis' Final Resting Place

Amid growing concerns over his health, reports suggest that Pope Francis has already made arrangements for his burial. According to IBTimes UK, he has broken with tradition by choosing Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome as his final resting place, rather than St Peter's Basilica.

Sources claim that the Swiss Guard has been placed under curfew in preparation for the Pope's possible passing, though Vatican officials have not confirmed these reports. The 88-year-old is said to have told confidants, 'I might not make it this time,' as his battle with pneumonia intensifies.

What Happens Next?

Doctors remain hopeful that Pope Francis can recover but stress that his condition remains precarious. 'He has to get over this infection, and we all hope he does,' said Dr Sergio Alfieri, head of medicine and surgery at Gemelli Hospital. 'But we must be realistic about the risks.'

For now, the Vatican continues to monitor his progress closely, with the Catholic world watching anxiously as the leader of the Church fights to regain his health.