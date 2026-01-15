In a move that speaks volumes about the deepening chasm between the celebrity couple and her in-laws, Nicola Peltz has taken to Instagram to broadcast her allegiance—publicly 'liking' cutting remarks about David and Victoria Beckham as the family's bitter feud escalates behind closed doors. What began as whispers surrounding her lavish 2022 wedding has transformed into an open, social media–fuelled war of attrition that shows little sign of reconciliation.

The model and actress, 31, has repeatedly engaged with posts that cast her husband's famous parents in an unfavourable light, a calculated move that signals she has no intention of playing the peacekeeper in this fractured household.

One particularly telling 'like' came on a comment reading, 'I'm glad Brooklyn has joined such a nice family'—a barely concealed jab that frames the Beckhams as anything but. By validating such remarks through her digital footprint, Peltz appears to be methodically dismantling any prospect of a truce with the household she married into.

Nicola Peltz's Public Stand Against Her In-Laws

The revelation that Peltz has been selective about which posts she endorses online suggests a calculated strategy rather than spontaneous frustration. Fans have spotted her liking comments such as, 'There's obviously a reason why Brooklyn doesn't speak with his parents. No child would ever choose to cut off their parents without good reason.'

This public validation of narratives that position Brooklyn as a victim—and by extension, position his parents as villains—represents a watershed moment in a conflict that has previously remained largely private.

For months, insiders have whispered about tensions at the Beckham household, but Peltz's digital activity transforms rumour into something far more concrete: a public relations manoeuvre designed to shape the narrative. By strategically curating her social media engagement, she is essentially building a case—in the court of public opinion—that absolves Brooklyn of responsibility whilst casting aspersions on his parents' character.

A Legal Ultimatum That Changed Everything

The situation deteriorated significantly when aspiring chef Brooklyn, 26, took the extraordinary step of dispatching a legal letter to his parents. The contents were unambiguous: David and Victoria were to communicate with him exclusively through his lawyers, and they were instructed to cease any public references to him on social media, citing damage to his mental health. For a young man to resort to such a formal, combative measure signals a rupture far deeper than typical family disagreement.

The letter left David and Victoria 'devastated,' according to reports, yet the couple insists privately that the door remains open for reconciliation. However, Brooklyn's move represents an unmistakable line in the sand—one that suggests he feels sufficiently wronged to weaponise the legal system itself. This behaviour is not indicative of a man seeking dialogue, but rather of a man facing a difficult situation.

Meanwhile, Peltz has not shied away from her role in the conflict. Rather, she has embraced a more active posture, wiping her Instagram clean of any traces of the Beckhams after Brooklyn blocked his entire family on social media. She notably deleted a birthday tribute to Victoria, among other posts, in a move that felt less like emotional catharsis and more like a deliberate erasure of history.

When Family Politics Collided With High Fashion

The roots of this acrimonious feud trace back to April 2022, when Nicola married Brooklyn in a multi-million-pound affair at the Peltz family estate. What ought to have been a joyous occasion became instead a flashpoint for family tensions that have only intensified since. The controversy centred on a seemingly simple choice: Peltz declined to wear one of Victoria's eponymous designs, opting instead for gowns from Valentino, Christian Dior and Versace.

For Victoria—a fashion designer whose brand is intrinsically tied to her identity—such a rejection carried symbolic weight that extended far beyond mere aesthetic preference. What compounded the hurt was the guest list arrangement at the reception, with sources claiming, 'The top table was all Peltzs, and it really felt as though the Beckhams were not at the forefront.'

An insider elaborated: 'There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches.'

What began as perceived slights spiralled into broader, more fundamental grievances. Brooklyn's and Nicola's absence from David's 50th birthday celebrations in London represented a pointed snub—one that signalled the rift had metastasised into something irreparable. His subsequent decision to forego celebrating his father's knighthood last year only deepened the wound.

Why Brooklyn Stands By His Wife

Brooklyn has reportedly felt wounded by suggestions that Nicola is the architect of his estrangement from his parents—a narrative that his wife has vigorously contested through her social media strategy. An insider revealed that Brooklyn finds such claims deeply problematic: 'This narrative is so sexist and misogynistic, and he does not stand for his wife being vilified in this way.'

The statement underscores how the young couple has circled the wagons, presenting themselves as a united front against external criticism.

Yet there remains one sliver of continuity in Brooklyn's fractured world. Despite his complete severance from his parents and siblings, he continues to maintain contact with both sets of grandparents.

A source noted: 'While things between him and his parents are over, Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents. There is a lot of love for them, and that has never faltered.' This small mercy suggests that whilst familial bridges have been burned with David and Victoria, the broader family tree has not been entirely torched.

The situation encapsulates a modern family tragedy played out on social media, where curated narratives and digital breadcrumbs carry more weight than private conversation. Nicola Peltz's deliberate engagement with posts criticising the Beckhams signals not only frustration but also a calculated strategy to publicly vindicate her position—and her husband's—in a battle that shows no signs of ending.