Anticipation is mounting for Nintendo's next big console, and following the runaway success of the original Switch, bagging the new system will take a bit of savvy planning.

Eager gamers across the UK are already snapping up pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2, with Argos still showing stock availability. Other retailers have been slower to get moving—Very, for instance, has already sold out its initial allocation.

That said, the rollout of pre-orders for this brand-new console has gone surprisingly smoothly so far, at least in the UK. The situation across the pond in the US, however, remains up in the air. According to GamesRadar, those hoping to secure their Switch 2 should head to Argos as soon as possible.

This store still offers the standard console for £395.99, and the Mario Kart World bundle for £429.99, and their stock levels are surprisingly good. You'll need to provide your postal code to determine specific availability and when it might arrive, but this retailer has proven more resilient than Very.

Amazon also uses an invitation-based system when they release more stock, but the company states that soon, anyone can purchase the console directly. Unfortunately, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US are still on hold, so you'll have to wait a bit longer for updates on how Nintendo plans to handle the current tariff situation.

How Nintendo Is Managing Switch 2 Pre-Orders

Nintendo isn't simply making its Switch 2 pre-orders available to everyone. Earlier this year, the company assured the public that it had established methods to prevent resellers from buying all the consoles.

To pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 directly from Nintendo in the US (remember that other stores may not have these exact requirements), you must have a Nintendo Account and be at least 18 years old.

Looks like you can’t preorder Switch 2 from Nintendo in the US until they send invites on May 8th? pic.twitter.com/cKicwjqIC2 — ( X Ξ P H I Λ ) XENOBLADE X (@x3phia) April 3, 2025

However, Nintendo will prioritise their invitations to individuals who have maintained a Nintendo Switch Online membership for at least a year and have accumulated at least 50 hours of gameplay before 2 April.

The requirements for pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK are stricter. You must have maintained an uninterrupted Nintendo Switch Online subscription for at least two years, and your membership must be active when you purchase.

Nintendo says preference will be given to individuals with 'a certain amount' of gameplay time recorded on their account, but the US's 50-hour mark could very likely be the minimum. Moreover, the requirements include agreeing to share your usage data with Nintendo and subscribing to their promotional emails.

Tips For Landing A Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order

GamesRadar has shared several helpful steps you can take each time Nintendo Switch 2 stock becomes available, from logging into your accounts and watching for subscriber-only access to keeping your phone close by.

1. Streamline Checkout

Creating an account with each retailer that is expected to offer Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders is a good idea. Additionally, ensure your shipping and payment information is saved in your account settings.

'I've seen countless consoles ripped straight out of carts even when stock-hunters are moments away from finishing the checkout process - it's not yours until you've got the confirmation,' GamesRadar's Managing Editor Tabitha Baker noted.

'That's why making that final step move as fast as possible is going to serve you so well, and by keeping your information plugged into the system, you can zip through with just a few clicks,' she added.

2. Use Retailer Apps

While the desire to make a significant purchase might lead you to a computer, Baker suggests that when websites are overwhelmed, and demand is high, you can sometimes find an easier route through mobile access, either by directly visiting the store's website on your phone's browser or by using their specific shopping application.

She notes that in the past, entire stock releases have been exclusively available through mobile applications, never even appearing on the desktop version of a retailer's website. Therefore, keep your phone within easy reach to significantly increase your chances when the Nintendo Switch 2 stock becomes available.

3. The Power of Refresh

Baker observed numerous stock hunters conceding defeat prematurely during the 2020 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stock shortages. Retailers like Best Buy or Walmart would display an 'out of stock' notification, causing thousands to abandon the website, only for the consoles to reappear for purchase moments later.

my nintendo store completely changed today before the switch 2 preorder pic.twitter.com/QMYdWQXTPu — Rownd (@Rowndlet) April 7, 2025

So, if you encounter a similar notification when the Nintendo Switch 2 stock begins to appear, do not be discouraged. Retailers might temporarily halt availability if their website is experiencing excessive traffic or their checkout system is struggling, pausing until the situation stabilises before reactivating the purchase button.

4. Avoid Resellers

Baker emphasises that while it might seem obvious that shoppers engage in this practice daily, purchasing from resellers is unnecessary, as more Nintendo Switch 2 stock will invariably become available.

The difficulty in securing highly anticipated product launches in recent years is mainly attributable to resellers, who intercept pre-orders for their benefit and subsequently offer them to consumers at an inflated cost. 'And they will continue to do that for as long as people are willing to pay for it,' Baker added.

5. Membership Perks

While it hasn't been announced yet whether Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will be exclusive to membership subscribers at retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, Baker suggests that during the second or third wave of stock releases, these stores might reserve their available units for paying members.

Baker has observed both retailers employing this marketing strategy in the past. If you are unsuccessful in securing the initial pre-order batch, it might be worthwhile to consider a subscription to improve your chances in subsequent allocations.

If past trends are anything to go by, only paying members of Walmart+ have typically been eligible for this retailer's exclusive stock releases; the complimentary trial period alone does not grant access. However, individuals can bypass the free trial and immediately become full, paying members if getting access sooner is important to them.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price And Release Date

The standalone Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at £395.99 ($449.99), but will also be offered in a Mario Kart World bundle for £429.99 ($499.99) during both the pre-order period and at launch. 1 This appears to be a worthwhile offer, given that the game itself is expected to retail for £74.99 ($79.99).

The Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled for release on 5 June 2025, with pre-orders officially commencing in the UK on 8 April. While pre-orders were initially planned for the US starting today, 9 April, recent announcements from Nintendo indicate a postponement as the company evaluates the implications of newly implemented tariffs.