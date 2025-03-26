Following the infamous case of Ruby Franke, a former YouTube star and a 'momfluencer' who was sentenced to jail for four counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse, the US state of Utah has introduced new legislation which aims to protect children involved in online content creation.

In 2023, parenting vlogger Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to child abuse charges after one of Franke's children escaped an abusive episode and ran to a neighbour for help. Both the accused were sentenced to up to 30 years in Prison in February 2024.

While addressing a legislative panel in June 2024, Kevin Franke, Ruby's ex-husband, expressed his regret over letting his children be exposed to this culture at a very young age and urged a public call for change.

Now, after a year, Governor Spencer Cox has signed this law, which brings a much-needed layer of accountability and safeguarding for children in the rapidly growing and largely unregulated industry of family vlogging.

New Law Addresses the Impact on Children in Vlogging

According to reports, the new law seeks to protect children from potential exploitation when filmed for online content, particularly family vlogs that generate significant revenue. In the last couple of years, Utah has emerged as a hub for both film production and social media content creation, and many lawmakers, including Rep. Owens, have recognised the need for safeguards.

During the last day of the 2025 legislative session, Rep. Owens explained that the bill was inspired by the growing concern over how children, often the stars of family vlogs, are impacted by the lucrative industry. 'It really comes out of a traditional Hollywood kind of setting,' Owens said, noting that Utah is a major player in both film and social media content. 'So we're trying to just protect the kids where there is a lot of money in play, and the kids are not benefiting at all from it.'

As per the law, children involved in monetised content will be entitled to compensation. Additionally, once they turn 18, they will also have the right to request the removal or editing of content featuring them. The law applies to children who appear in at least 30% of the content and whose parents make at least $150,000 annually from the vlogs.

If the child's involvement generates more than $20,000 in earnings, a percentage of that revenue will be set aside in a trust fund that the child can access when they age.

How Did the Franke Case Become a Catalyst for Change?

Unfortunately, most laws are often introduced after a crime has taken place. This law has also fallen into place after a local case of child abuse exposed the dark realities behind the social media screens.

Ruby and Jodi's YouTube channel, '8 Passengers,' was one of the most popular family vlogs. Through the channel, Ruby showcases her family life, religious values, and parenting advice. However, this seemingly wholesome portrayal of a smooth family life quickly turned dark. In August 2023, one of Ruby's sons, 12-year-old Russel, escaped and alerted a neighbour, eventually revealing signs of physical and emotional abuse.

After the discovery of the series of incidents where the Franke's two children were abused in the name of religious extremism, Ruby Franke, along with business associate Jodi, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse.

Experts Weigh In on the New Law

Many legal experts have also expressed their support for the new legislation; according to them, it has the potential to prevent the exploitation of children in the growing digital age.

KSL Legal Analyst Greg Skordas, while speaking on the new law, said, 'It's a good way to protect children. It's also a good way to protect the family so that people don't just waste the money and blow it away on something. Maybe set it aside for the child, maybe pay them something like we're talking about here so that their efforts are rewarded. And when the kid turns 18, there's still something to show for their efforts.'

In February 2025, a Hulu three-part docuseries titled 'Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke' was released, exploring the downfall of Ruby from being a social media star to a convict. The series features interviews from Ruby's children and ex-husband Kevin Franke.