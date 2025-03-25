Stephen Collins, an actor who was once celebrated for playing Reverend Eric Camden on the beloved TV series 7th Heaven, witnessed a career fallout after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced in 2014. Collins' inappropriate behaviour towards minors was revealed in a leaked tape in 2014, and soon afterwards, he admitted in a statement that he molested underage girls.

Since the scandal broke out, the famous' America's Dad' has largely disappeared from the public eye. However, the latest episode of Investigation Discovery's Hollywood Demons, which aired on 24 March, revisits the case and sheds light on the victims' accounts and Collin's post-scandal life.

The Rise and Fall of America's Dad

Collins' popularity was at its peak during his 11-season run on 7th Heaven, which boasted an impressive cast including Mackenzie Rosman, Jessica Biel, Catherine Hicks and more. It was a major hit, and Collins' character was popular for his life advice and guidance as a loving father. The show ended in 2007.

However, in 2014, Collins was at the centre of a serious scandal when an audio leaked to TMZ revealed him confessing to inappropriate conduct with minors. The audio was from a recording made during a couples therapy session with his estranged wife, Faye Granin, in 2012, in which Collins admitted to molesting young girls. In the aftermath, his career plummeted as 7th Heaven reruns were pulled from networks, followed by widespread condemnation.

Collins later released a lengthy statement to People Magazine, confessing deeds where he 'did something terribly wrong' to underage girls. In some part of the statement, he said, 'I've decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organisations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist's or my knowledge or consent.'

He continued, 'On the recording, I described events that took place 20, 32 and 40 years ago.'

Where Is Stephen Collins Today?

Since the scandal broke, Stephen Collins has maintained a low profile, according to Dr Drew Pinsky, who offers commentary on the Hollywood Demons docuseries.

Pinsky says of Nagel, 'The age difference, given what we know about his history, does certainly raise an eyebrow.' In 2019, it was reported that Collins and Nagel were apparently married in a small ceremony in Iowa. The report also said that the pair shared a common interest in transcendental meditation and were attending daily meditation sessions together.

'Let's hope he can commit to this woman and not perpetrate on others,' Pinksy added. While Collins may have started new with his current love interest, the alleged scars he inflected on young girls haven't faded away.

How the Docuseries Exposes Collins

In ID's Hollywood Demons, April Price recounts the troubling events she experienced with Stephen Collins during the summer of 1983. At the time, Price was 13 years old. While visiting her aunt in LA, who was a neighbour of Collins', Price mentioned two separate instances in which Collins exposed himself to her.

Price recalls that one day, Collins was helping her set up a gaming console. 'All I know is I was supremely shocked and very uncomfortable, and I still didn't want to insult him because he was kind to me and nice and doing me a favour.' Price reflected on the discomfort she felt at the time.

But the most alarming encounter came when Collins invited Price to his apartment, telling her that he wanted to show her memorabilia from Tales of the Gold Monkey, of which Price was a big fan. Once inside, the former TV actor told her that he was going to change into something more comfortable–only to return completely naked. 'My stomach just fell, and now I'm actually scared. I'm in this man's apartment. I'm in a bathing suit, and he's naked. This is bad. This is really bad,' Price recalled.

The producers of Hollywood Demons revealed that they reached out to more than 100 associates of Collins, but 'nearly everyone declined to participate or didn't respond.' At 77 years old, Collins remains largely out of the public eye, but his past will continue to follow him for the rest of his days.