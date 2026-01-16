Hugh Jackman may not be hanging up Wolverine's claws just yet, but Marvel Studios is reportedly preparing for life beyond him.

According to industry insiders, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to run two versions of Logan at the same time: Jackman as a battle-scarred 'Old Man Logan', and a newly cast younger Wolverine positioned as the long-term face of the X-Men reboot.

The strategy allows Marvel to preserve Jackman's legacy while future-proofing the franchise for the next decade. With Avengers: Secret Wars looming, the shift signals a generational handover rather than a clean break.

Marvel's Dual Wolverine Strategy Takes Shape

Jackman, the 57-year-old Australian actor, is set to be joined by a yet-to-be-named younger actor who will take on the mantle of the 'mainline' Wolverine.

Industry insiders and 'scoopers,' including James Mack and DanielRPK, report that Marvel head Kevin Feige plans to keep Jackman as an 'Old Man Logan' figure, a veteran mentor from a dying timeline, while simultaneously recasting the role for the official MCU X-Men reboot. This allows Jackman to remain the 'nostalgic face' of the franchise without the gruelling physical demands of leading a new decade-long trilogy.

The transition is expected to solidify during the events of Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for release in May 2027, with the 'dual Wolverine' dynamic potentially beginning as early as late 2026.

The narrative shift will take place within the MCU's Phase 6 and Phase 7, moving from the current Multiverse Saga into the heavily anticipated 'Mutant Era.'

There will reportedly be two actors portraying Wolverine in the next saga of the MCU.



• A new actor who will play Wolverine as part of the X-Men



• Old Man Logan played by Hugh Jackman



(via: @JamesMackwl) pic.twitter.com/eIi8K3djtM — The Marvelous Geek (@marvelousgeek__) January 15, 2026

Jackman himself has stoked the fires of these rumours, recently telling The Graham Norton Show that he is 'never saying never again' to the claws, despite his high-profile retirement following 2017's Logan.

The record-breaking success of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) worldwide, has reportedly convinced Disney executives that Jackman is too valuable to let go. However, with the actor approaching his 60s, the studio is aware that the character requires a younger, more agile counterpart to participate in the long-term X-Men franchise plans.

The 'Old Man Logan' Mentor Role

The proposed strategy mirrors recent comic book arcs where a battle-hardened, older Logan from an alternate future interacts with his younger self or successors.

By positioning Jackman as 'Old Man Logan,' Marvel can utilise the actor for high-impact cameos and pivotal 'mentor' moments without requiring him to be the primary action lead in every film. This version of the character would likely be the same variant seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, carrying the emotional weight of his failed universe while guiding a new generation of mutants. This move also solves the 'recasting dilemma' that has plagued the studio.

Fans remain fiercely loyal to Jackman's portrayal, making a clean-slate recast historically difficult. By keeping Jackman in a 'senior' capacity, Marvel can introduce a new actor, rumoured names include Taron Egerton or even a return for Dafne Keen's X-23, under the 'Jackman seal of approval,' effectively passing the torch in real-time on screen.

Recasting for a New Generation

While Jackman continues to tease his involvement 'until he's 90,' the hunt for the 'young' Wolverine is reportedly already underway behind closed doors. Marvel's X-Men reboot, directed by Thunderbolts* filmmaker Jake Schreier, aims to present a team that feels distinct from the Fox-era cast.

For the new Logan, sources suggest the studio is looking for an actor in their late 20s or early 30s who can commit to a 10-year contract.

The introduction of a younger Wolverine alongside Jackman allows Marvel to explore the character's more feral, 'short-king' comic origins, which Jackman's 6ft 3in frame never quite matched. This dual-narrative approach is expected to be a cornerstone of the post-Secret Wars landscape, ensuring that while the MCU evolves with fresh blood, the legacy of the original 2000 X-Men era remains an active part of the cinematic tapestry.