If pictures paint a thousand words, Hugh Jackman's latest holiday snaps are shouting a single, definitive message regarding the state of his love life. Despite swirling speculation suggesting friction in his new relationship, the actor looks far from troubled. A romantic escape has seemingly put paid to the whisper mill, proving that his bond with Sutton Foster is firmly intact.

The couple appeared completely enamoured with one another during a recent beach outing, where they were spotted sharing intimate moments by the sea. Wading into the ocean, the pair ignored the crashing waves to share lingering embraces, laughing as the water swirled around them. It was a clear statement that their connection remains the priority.

Costa Rican Getaway Proves Romance Is Stronger Than Ever

During the sun-soaked afternoon, Jackman could hardly keep his hands off the Broadway star. At one point, he wrapped his arms tightly around Foster, pulling her close. In another tender moment, he was seen holding her from behind as she reacted to the chill of the ocean spray.

Foster looked sensational, showing off her toned figure in a navy blue two-piece swimsuit. Beside her, Jackman went shirtless in patterned swim trunks as they soaked up the sunset. The duo were later seen walking barefoot along the shore side-by-side, appearing relaxed and completely in sync with one another.

This display of unity comes at a critical time for the couple. Their loved-up sighting arrives just days after reports claimed Foster was struggling with insecurity regarding Jackman's work life. Specifically, insiders suggested the Broadway star was 'mad with jealousy' over his intense on-screen chemistry with Kate Hudson.

Why Insiders Claimed Sutton Foster Was 'Mad With Jealousy'

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Foster, 50, has faced difficulties coping with Jackman's close bond with Hudson, 46. The two actors are co-stars in the upcoming film Song Sung Blue. Sources indicated that the chemistry between the leads had become a sore point.

In the film, Hudson and Jackman play two musicians who fall in love while bonding over their shared passion for Neil Diamond. While Hudson has been in a long-term relationship with musician Danny Fujikawa since 2016, the on-set dynamic with Jackman reportedly blurred lines. Insiders claimed they grew close while filming and even joked about feeling like a married couple.

One source explained the casting logic that purportedly frustrated Foster. 'The first thing people may wonder when they see Song Sung Blue is, "Hey, why isn't Sutton Foster in this movie with Hugh?" She's the right age, she has the right look, and, unlike Hudson, she's actually an accomplished singer.'

The insider continued, noting the commercial realities of Hollywood. 'But the vision for this project required that Hugh star opposite someone who is equally famous, and that disqualified Sutton.'

Public Displays Of Affection Allegedly Upset Deborra-Lee Furness

While Jackman and Foster seem to be moving past the Hudson rumours, other tensions linger. A new report claims that recent 'peace talks' between Jackman and his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, have dramatically collapsed. She is reportedly upset over his recent public displays of affection.

An insider revealed the extent of the visibility. 'Hugh and Sutton are everywhere right now – red carpets, concerts, even cuddling in the street.' This visibility has allegedly breached the truce the former couple had established. 'It's like he's taken their truce as a green light to bring Sutton front and centre of his world – and it's putting pressure on Deb that she's not ready to deal with.'

The situation worsened when Jackman introduced Foster to his Australian circle in New York. Reports indicate they visited an Australian pub with Hudson. Both Jackman and Foster posted footage of the actor singing Sweet Caroline with Hudson during a karaoke session.

'That's hard for Deb to see, even two years after they split. They're all her old friends too... to hear they were all singing Sweet Caroline together is just too much. She feels like she's being rubbed out by people she was really close to,' the source revealed.

The tension has allegedly impacted plans for the festive season. The outlet claims Jackman's desire to bring Foster to Australia for Christmas was the final straw. 'Hugh's expecting way too much and Deb has made it crystal clear she doesn't want the Hugh and Sutton snog show anywhere near her.'

Despite the external noise from ex-partners and tabloid rumours, the couple's Costa Rica trip suggests they remain unbothered. Their latest beachside PDA indicates they are determined to leave the drama behind.