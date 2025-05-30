After years of speculation and wishful thinking by many fans online, The Legend of Zelda is officially heading to the big screen in a live-action adaptation set for release in March 2027.

With production details slowly trickling out, the focus has shifted to one key question: Who will bring the iconic characters of Link and Zelda to life? While no official casting has been announced, one name is generating serious buzz: Hunter Schafer.

Best known for her breakout role in HBO's Euphoria and her recent appearances in major studio films like Hunger Games, Schafer is reportedly being eyed to play Princess Zelda. The rumour, shared by a trusted industry source, has sent fans into a frenzy online. But is there any truth behind it? Here's what we know so far — and what remains up in the air.

Schafer Rumoured to Be in the Running

Industry insider Daniel Richtman recently reported that Hunter Schafer is being considered for the role of Princess Zelda in the upcoming film. Though Nintendo or Sony have not confirmed the rumour, it has quickly caught fire, thanks to Schafer's popularity and growing reputation in Hollywood.

Schafer is best known for her role as Jules in HBO's Euphoria, a performance widely praised for its emotional depth. She's also appeared in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games, and has a leading role in the 2024 horror film Cuckoo.

For many fans, her fantasy-ready presence and acting range make her a natural fit for the Hyrule princess.

What Has Schafer Said?

While the casting remains unofficial, Schafer herself has expressed interest. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in 2023, she said the idea of playing Zelda would be 'so cool,' adding that she was a fan of the game growing up. 'I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That's such a good game,' she said.

It's a brief but telling comment — one that has fuelled the belief that Schafer wouldn't just bring acting talent to the role, but a genuine connection to the source material.

No Official Casting Yet

At this stage, there has been no official word on casting from the studios involved. So far, the only confirmed details are behind the scenes: the film will be directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) and produced by Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo alongside Avi Arad, a veteran behind Marvel's early film ventures.

According to reports, Sony Pictures is on board as the distributor, and the film is slated for release on March 26, 2027.

As with any high-profile adaptation, fan casting has taken on a life of its own. Schafer currently tops online betting odds to land the role of Zelda, with other names like Olivia Cooke and Saoirse Ronan also in the mix. Meanwhile, Tom Holland is the favourite to play Link, though again, nothing has been confirmed.

Zelda: A Role Fans Take Seriously

The role of Princess Zelda comes with high expectations. Since her debut in the original Legend of Zelda game in 1986, she's been more than just a damsel in distress. Across the series, Zelda has taken on various forms — a scholar, a warrior, even the ninja-like alter ego Sheik — and has consistently played a central role in the game.

The idea of Schafer taking on the role has been met with excitement online, especially from those who appreciate the visual and thematic match. Many fans have pointed out Schafer's striking resemblance to various animated depictions of Zelda, and her ability to portray vulnerability and strength in equal measure. Additionally, many are also excited about the fact that a queer actor will potentially represent Zelda.

'She looks just like Zelda, that's actually perfect,' one fan wrote on social media. Another shared, 'If Zelda is played by a trans woman, I will be so, so happy.'