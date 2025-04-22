Disney has reportedly hit the brakes on its live-action remake of Tangled, sparking wider questions about the future of the studio's ongoing remake strategy. The development comes in the wake of the underwhelming performance and controversy surrounding the Snow White live action remake, which failed to meet expectations at the box officer despite an impressive ensemble cast and a hefty production.

According to reports, Tangled which is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder) and has Michael Gracey on board as a director had already entered pre-production and casting discussions were reportedly underway. However, studio insiders say that the project was abruptly paused following the fallout from Snow White.

Snow White's Fall From Grace

Released in March, the live-action Snow White remake was a very expensive production for Disney. With a reported budget of around $270 million, the film grossed just $146 million globally, falling far short of the break-even point. The cause behind this massive gap in reception is being attributed to the backlash surrounding casting decisions, public comments by lead actress Rachel Zegler, and reported behind-the-scenes tensions between cast members.

Initially when it was announced that Zegler will be portraying the role of Snow White, many critics and fans didnt took it while. Adding insult to injury, Zegler's criticism of the original 1937 animation — describing it as 'weird' and 'dated' didnt helped. Additionally, her political commentary during press tours also drew negative attention, creating PR headaches that Disney ultimately tried to minimise by scaling back media access at the film's red carpet events.

While Snow White has emerged as Disney's high profile failure, its not the first time the studio is disappointed with a live action remake. Mulan which was released in 2020 also struggled, partly due to its arrival during the pandemic, while Dumbo and The Little Mermaid failed to achieve the high bar of profitability set by earlier hits like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King.

However, films like The Jungle Book and Cinderella delivered solid returns, and the upcoming Lilo & Stitch and Moana remakes are still in the pipeline.

Is the Formula Wearing Thin?

What once seemed like a golden ticket, the concept of bringing animated classics to life in live-action remakes is coming under scrutiny lately. The trend was kicked off by Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland in 2010 with a $1 billion box office haul. Since then, Disney has leaned heavily into the formula, hoping nostalgia-driven audiences would wish to experience these stories once again.

However, recent stumbles suggest that the model needs to be more carefully executed. Increasing budgets, critical fatigue, and shifting audience expectations have made the model riskier. With Tangled now on Hold, it appears Disney is taking cautious steps to reasses the whole remaking strategy.

Some Fans Suggest Disney Needs to Stop Live Action Remakes For Good

While Disney is preparing for some damage control, some fans online are suggesting that the studio should put an end to these live action remakes for good. A user on X (formerly Twitter) said, 'Disney need to stop with the live action remakes of their most popular films and do stuff like Great Mouse Detective, The Rescuers, Oliver and Company, Robin Hood.'

While another added, 'It's not just about her (Zelger) comments. Disney's Live action remakes are just not good. They need to stop. Leave classics alone. They also tried to replace the dwarves with "magical beings" and then switched to CGI instead of just hiring talented actors that wanted those roles.' At the same time one user suggested sticking to the original narrative. 'SnowWhite is proof that you need to stop rewriting history! Sure make live action remakes but keep true to the original or don't bother! recasting main characters ethnicity is stupid & Lazy! Create new characters that champion diversity! Moana.. perfect!,' the user said.

Disney's latest move to put hold on Tangled production reflects broader strategy about it's live action remakes and only time can tell what output the studio will witness with this development.