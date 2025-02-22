Hunter Schafer, the model and actress best known for her role in Euphoria, has been a prominent advocate for transgender rights while navigating her own transition in the public eye. Despite her rising success in Hollywood, Schafer's journey began long before she was cast in the HBO series, and she has spoken candidly about the challenges and triumphs of her transition.

Schafer first realised she was transgender during her teenage years, but it wasn't until later that she was able to fully express her identity. Raised in a religious household in North Carolina, her early years were marked by confusion and a struggle to align her personal identity with societal expectations. She has since used her platform to advocate for greater inclusivity and representation in the entertainment and fashion industries.

Early Realisations and Coming Out

Schafer has spoken openly about her childhood, stating that from a very young age, she felt a disconnect between how she was perceived and how she felt internally. In an interview with Purpose and Perspective, she explained: 'I've always had a sense of feminine expression, but it's really just who I am and that did not fit the mould of what I was assigned at first.'

During her early teenage years, Schafer initially came out as gay before realising her gender identity. She described her journey of self-discovery as a process of 'pushing the envelope of what my gender could be'. By high school, she was experiencing gender dysphoria, which led her to come out as transgender to her family. Though the revelation was initially met with confusion, Schafer credits her parents with making the effort to educate themselves and ultimately support her through the transition process.

Transitioning and Advocacy

After beginning hormone therapy, Schafer fully embraced her identity and continued to explore gender beyond societal expectations. Per WUNC, she moved away from home to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, which gave her the freedom to express herself in a way that had previously been stifled. 'Away from the eyes of my parents and the church, gender has always felt like a performance to me,' she remarked.

Schafer's activism gained national attention when she joined a lawsuit against North Carolina's controversial House Bill 2, which restricted transgender individuals from using public restrooms corresponding to their gender identity. She later became one of the most recognisable young advocates for trans rights, using her platform to call for greater protections and representation.

Fashion and Hollywood Breakthrough

Before her acting career took off, Schafer was making waves in the fashion industry. She modelled for high-profile brands such as Prada and Gucci, with her striking presence and androgynous aesthetic challenging traditional beauty standards.

Despite her rapid rise in the fashion world, Schafer has been critical of how some brands exploit diversity for commercial gain. 'Some brands genuinely care about inclusivity, while others are just trying to appear progressive,' she told Purpose and Perspective.

Her acting breakthrough came in 2019 when she was cast as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria. Her portrayal of a transgender teenager navigating relationships and self-discovery resonated deeply with audiences, and Schafer quickly became a fan favourite. She later co-wrote and co-produced an episode of the series, further cementing her influence both on and off-screen.

Recent Controversy and Passport Gender Marker Change

Schafer recently found herself in the spotlight once again after revealing that her passport had been reissued with the gender marker 'M' for male due to changes in US government policy. According to CNN, she explained that her passport had always reflected her gender identity until it was renewed under a new administration.

She expressed frustration over the incident, stating, 'I don't give a f**k that they put an "M" on my passport. It doesn't change anything about me or my transness, but it does make life a little harder.' Schafer added that she anticipates difficulties when travelling internationally, as she will now have to disclose her transgender status to border officials more frequently.

What's Next for Schafer?

While Schafer continues to break barriers in Hollywood, she has made it clear that her advocacy is far from over. She remains committed to using her platform to elevate trans voices and challenge outdated norms within the entertainment industry.

Her ability to merge fashion, activism, and acting into a singular force has solidified her status as one of the most influential transgender figures of her generation.

As she prepares for future projects, including a highly anticipated film role, Schafer remains a powerful advocate for authenticity and self-expression. With Hollywood's increasing shift towards inclusivity, her influence is only expected to grow in the years to come.