In an incident that can only be called a miracle, a dog managed to survive even after being stuck on top of an RV for at least nine days in DeSoto County, Florida.

The dog was rescued by police officers on October 6 after "a concerned DeSoto County resident," informed them about the stranded dog.

"The RV was located in the River Acres community, one of many areas severely impacted by flooding. Thankfully, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office was able to mobilize the boat and rescue the dog," per a statement by DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

The rescue workers have no idea how it managed to reach the safe spot. They had to use a ladder to remove it from the top of the RV.

The vehicle was still surrounded by water reaching up to the knees when the police officers began the rescue operation. The dog was unharmed, though he lost some weight during the nine days. The black-mouth cur and pitbull mix is aged between three and four years.

It has been handed over to an animal shelter as no one has yet come forward to claim it, according to a report in The Independent. "The dog was turned over to DeSoto County Animal Control where it now has access to water, food, and shelter," according to authorities.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office also shared images from the rescue operation on its Facebook page. The dog looked visibly distressed and weak in the images shared on social media.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on September 28, flooding several regions. The state is still recovering from the havoc wreaked by the storm. It was a category four storm which managed to kill over 100 people in the state.

Millions of people have had their lives turned upside down due to Hurricane Ian. According to scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the losses to property and infrastructure during the calamity could be in the billions.