Reese Witherspoon has made a moving call to her fans to beware of scammers posing as her on social media, to verify and be cautious to avoid being manipulated and scammed.

Celebrity personification threats are on the rise

Over the past few months, celebrities have been turning out to be the victims of online fraud, where fake accounts are used to cheat their fans. Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon also entered this list as she posted a warning video on TikTok.

'There are multiple people on TikTok and Instagram impersonating me, and they go into people's DMs, and they try to build a relationship, they try to extract personal information, plan meet up times,' Witherspoon told her fans.

Scammers are going to the DMs of people to build false relationships with them. They drive people into disclosing sensitive data or even organising physical meetings.

These tricks are very intrusive and can be quite harmful because fans can share some personal information without even knowing it, or become a victim of financial fraud.

'I want you to know, this is not me,' the 'Legally Blonde' star said. 'And it's so upsetting that people would use my name to manipulate people, but I want you to know that I would never, ever manipulate you.'

She noted that she 'would never reach out to you for money, for private information, to create a meet up time.'

More 'celebrity frauds' are asking for money

Her cautionary note is part of a larger tendency of celebrities to speak out against the fraudulent activities on the internet.

Helen Mirren warned in June 2025 that she had been the victim of a fake charity email in her name. Other actors like Sandra Bullock, Johnny Depp, and Tom Hanks have given warnings to the fans to be careful.

Scams involving the impersonation of celebrities are getting more advanced, and the scamers have been able to create fake profiles that seem believable. Such fake accounts usually opt to use stolen photos, similar usernames, and even copy the tone used by the celebrity to win the confidence of the users.

The scammers can then demand finances, personal information or even make arrangements with them under false claims. Experts advise that they must always ensure that the accounts in social media are checked by looking to see whether they have verified badge and official links.

'If somebody's talking to you, this is not just me,' Witherspoon said. 'This is happening across the board, but it's really upsetting to me that this is happening on such a large scale. So please be careful out there, and please know, I would never, never reach out to you to manipulate you or take anything from you, okay.'

Witherspoon is hoping to stop additional victimisation and create a safer internet community.