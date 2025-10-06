The dazzling facade of Hollywood success often hides private struggles, and for powerhouse actress and producer Reese Witherspoon, that struggle was severe anxiety that threatened to derail her career.

The 49-year-old star of The Morning Show was reportedly battling crippling bouts of anxiety and panic attacks, which she managed with unconventional therapy. Sources reveal that the solution was not more medication, but a deep dive into hypnotherapy.

This 'worrywart' actress was previously dependent on pills to cope with her panic and attention deficit disorder. Spies tell National Enquirer that the actress was 'popping anti-anxiety pills to curb her panic attacks and attention deficit disorder.'

However, the medication was not working as needed. The star herself confessed that before finding her current treatment, 'Sometimes I'd have to take Ativan to calm down and then it would make me feel like a zombie, and then I wasn't performing at the level I wanted to, and I wasn't as funny.' The medication, according to sources, was doing little good.

The Life-Changing Hypnosis Encounter

The switch to hypnotherapy, a nontraditional approach, began over a decade ago and 'changed her life.'

The mole confided that the petite Hollywood powerhouse relied on a hypnotist, who helped to finally calm her fears and slow down her racing thoughts.

An insider states that Reese sought out a hypnotist before she began filming the critically acclaimed movie Wild. The source claims: 'She was a nervous wreck, worrying about the shoot and how she was going to play this character — and the experience changed her life.'

The actress later discussed her issues and how hypnotherapy transformed her life on the Las Culturistas podcast, where she admitted she is a 'high-anxiety person.'

Since that encounter, Reese has remained a die-hard devotee. The tipster explains that: 'She sees her hypnotist once a week at least, sometimes more often when the pressures of her career start to feel overwhelming.'

Managing Fame And Family Pressure

Reese Witherspoon's world is notoriously hectic, juggling major acting roles with her extensive production company, Hello Sunshine. Her busy life also involves navigating motherhood, as she shares children Ava, 26, and Deacon, 21, with ex Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee, 13, with former husband Jim Toth.

The insider adds that: 'Things can get hectic in her world with the show and her other projects, plus her brand deals and the kids.' Even trying to maintain a relationship can be difficult with all that pressure. Her yearlong romance with financier Oliver Haarmann is reportedly a current focus.

The star's practitioner utilises neurolinguistic programming, which experts describe as an approach to personal development, communication, and psychotherapy. This method influences how people think and respond to stimuli.

The source confirms the therapy's incredible impact on her well-being and her love life: 'With hypnosis, Reese experiences a feeling of comfort and peace, and she comes out of it completely relaxed.' Furthermore, 'it's done wonders in her romantic situation. She's not as stressed, and she's a better listener.'

The source concludes that the non-traditional treatment has become essential to her stability, adding: 'Reese would be a hot mess without hypnosis.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Reese Witherspoon for comments.

