A neighbour who witnessed the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis has provided a moment-by-moment account that starkly contradicts the federal government's claim of self-defence.

Eugene Bentley stood metres from the scene on East 34th Street and Portland Avenue on Wednesday morning when the 37-year-old US citizen was shot dead. According to federal sources, Good was a US citizen. City leaders confirmed she was acting as a legal observer and was not a target for any ICE-related arrest.

'She Was Trying to Warn Everyone'

Speaking to MS NOW, Bentley described what unfolded before the shots rang out. Good had positioned her Honda Pilot on the roadway, alerting residents to ICE's presence.

'Basically, the lady's trying to warn everyone ICE is in the neighbourhood,' Bentley recounted. 'Telling ICE, hey, you're destroying families. Stop doing this. Get out of here.'

Bentley said Good then reversed her vehicle so traffic could pass. That was when agents approached. 'The ICE got out and was telling her... I'm going to open up your door and I'm going to get you out. And that's when the shooting happened.'

The Position of the Agents

What Bentley described next raises critical questions about DHS's assertion that the agent fired defensively after Good allegedly attempted to run over officers.

According to Bentley, one agent was positioned at the front of Good's vehicle while another stood at the driver's side door, attempting to force entry. The agent at the front was already moving clear before any shots were fired.

'He was just getting clear because he already saw that, hey, this person can take off,' Bentley explained. 'But maybe I'll try to intimidate you with my gun.'

Good appeared to be looking toward the agent opening her door rather than toward the front, Bentley added. 'She's probably scared. She's trying to help out and scared at the same time.'

'The Officer Shouldn't Have Shot'

When asked about DHS characterising the incident as 'domestic terrorism,' Bentley was unambiguous about what he witnessed.

'I have no comment on that. I just can only tell you what I've seen,' he told MS NOW. 'I don't know the law like that. But I just felt like the officer shouldn't have shot the gun. That's it.'

The shooting occurred just 0.4 miles from where Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in May 2020.

Two Starkly Different Narratives

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterised Good's actions as 'an act of domestic terrorism,' claiming an officer 'fearing for his life' fired 'defensive shots' after the woman allegedly 'weaponised her vehicle.'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who told reporters he had viewed footage, called that narrative 'bullshit.' He issued a blunt message: 'Get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here.'

Joint Federal and State Investigation

The shooting is now under joint investigation by the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. The chief confirmed there was 'nothing to indicate that this woman was the target of any law enforcement investigation.'

Good's mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune her daughter was 'one of the kindest people I've ever known' and called her death 'so stupid.'

More than 2,000 federal agents have been deployed to the Twin Cities this week as part of what DHS has called the largest immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota history. Governor Tim Walz addressed the Trump administration directly: 'We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem: You've done enough.'

For the community laying white roses where blood stained the snow, the questions now centre on accountability.