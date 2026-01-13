When a public tragedy sparks protests, the fallout usually plays out in streets and courtrooms. This week, it is also allegedly playing out in spreadsheets.

Sensitive personal and professional details belonging to thousands of federal immigration staff have reportedly been compiled and passed to an activist database after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. If verified, the scale of the leak would make it one of the most consequential exposures of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employee data to date, raising fears over personal safety, retaliation, and a deepening crisis of trust inside the US government.

Looks like somebody is leaking or is going to leak thousands of names of @dhs @ICEgov officers according to daily beast. Website ICE List 8s responsible. Ashole founder, Dominick Skinner claim he will release them tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3f3xG55ynN — I am the opposite of progress. (@YankiYankovich) January 13, 2026

ICE Data Breach Puts Families in the Crosshairs

A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower has allegedly released sensitive details for around 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol employees, including almost 2,000 frontline enforcement agents. The leak follows the 7 January killing of 37-year-old mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The alleged breach has not only reignited debate about accountability in immigration enforcement. It has also raised a more immediate question for affected staff and their families: what happens when your name, role, and contact details are suddenly treated as public information?

What the ICE List Leak Contains

The data was reportedly passed to ICE List, a self-styled 'accountability initiative, in what appears to be the largest ever leak of DHS staff information. According to a report by the Daily Beast, the dataset includes names, work emails, telephone numbers, roles, and some resumé details, such as previous jobs held by federal immigration employees.

ICE List founder, Dominick Skinner, told the outlet: 'It is a sign that people aren't happy within the US government, clearly. The shooting [of Good] was the last straw for many people.' He said the dataset covers about 1,800 on‑the‑ground agents and 150 supervisors, and that early analysis suggests roughly 80 per cent of those identified still work for DHS.

Public Tips Spike After Renee Good's Killing

Beyond the leaked spreadsheet, Skinner says public contributions to ICE List have surged since Good's death. He reported a sharp rise in tips from people who claim to have encountered DHS staff in everyday settings.

'I've had hotel staff sending post-it notes, bar staff sending DHS IDs, and loads of people saying their neighbour is an agent,' he said. That flow of grassroots information, combined with the whistleblower dataset, is turning the project into an informal tracking system for US immigration personnel.

DHS Warns Leak Could Put Lives at Risk

DHS maintains that shielding the identities of its staff and agents is critical to their safety, which is why many immigration officers routinely cover their faces during operations. The department has previously moved to shut down similar US‑based projects, including the ICEBlock tracker app.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Daily Beast that its "law enforcement officers are on the frontlines arresting terrorists, gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists," but that 'thanks to the malicious rhetoric of sanctuary politicians, they are under constant threat from violent agitators.'

She added, 'Publicizing their identities puts their lives and the lives of their families at serious risk.'

Jonathan Ross Becomes a New Flashpoint

It was reported on Monday that Jonathan Ross, who has worked for ICE since 2015 and served in Border Patrol before that, had lied to his neighbours about what he did for a living. People reported that the 43-year-old had pretended at a 2020 neighbourhood garage party that he was a botanist.

Skinner also said that, since June, two federal immigration staff members identified by ICE List had reached out to say they had left their posts and had been removed from the site. 'We would do the same for anyone who has quit and has not been identified at a raid,' he added.

He argued the project is necessary because DHS refuses to hold its agents accountable for violations of the law.