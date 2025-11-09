New York City's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, may not have even taken office yet, but his past criticism of the New York Police Department (NYPD) has already prompted a federal response.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has begun recruiting NYPD officers to leave the city force, framing it as an opportunity to work under a 'President and a Secretary who support and defend law enforcement—not defund or demonise it'.

NYPD OFFICERS: Work for a President and a Secretary who support and defend law enforcement — not defund or demonize it.https://t.co/3c7b0Ry86A pic.twitter.com/qtkmx0Nb4M — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 7, 2025

ICE's social media posts directly reference Mamdani's June 2020 call to '#DefundTheNYPD'.

ICE Recruits NYPD Officers

The recruitment effort comes as part of ICE's initiative to bolster its ranks following $56 billion (£42.5 billion) in federal funding allocated through President Trump's recent legislative agenda.

The agency's posts urge officers to 'Defend the Homeland' while distancing themselves from local leadership, implicitly referencing Mamdani's progressive platform.

According to CNN, federal sources indicate that ICE aims to hire thousands of deportation officers nationwide, and the timing of the campaign in New York appears directly linked to Mamdani's electoral victory.

Analysts say the move is unprecedented and it's 'rare' for a federal agency to 'explicitly rule against a city's leadership in this way', said political commentator Maria Gonzales.

'This is a clear signal that Mamdani's past stances on policing are being weaponised to shift personnel away from the NYPD', Gonzalez added.

Mamdani's History with NYPD

Mamdani has long been a vocal critic of the police force.

In June 202, during nationwide posts over police conduct, he posted on X that 'NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety'.

We don't need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety.



What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD.



But your deal with @NYCMayor uses budget tricks to keep as many cops as possible on the beat.



NO to fake cuts - defund the police. https://t.co/2RCXU8heg2 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 29, 2020

In 2023, Mamdani had previously made controversial remarks linking the NYPD to foreign military tactics. He claimed 'We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it's been laced by the IDF.'

He clarified that this was a reference to training tactics and not evidence of direct operational collaboration with Israel's military.

He also explained that his critique in 2022 focused on systematic issues rather than individual officers, and in the 2025 mayoral campaign, Mamdani sought to reassure the public about his approach to law enforcement.

'I am not defunding the police. I am not running to defund the police', Mamdani told reporters in August. He also publicly apologised to the NYPD officers for the comments, calling them 'racist, wicked, and corrupt,' emphasising that his administration will retain the Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and prioritise collaboration where appropriate.

Experts say, however, that such statements have provided fodder for federal agencies to question his stance on policing.

Mamdani vs ICE and Trump's Immigration Policies

The mayor-elect has also criticised ICE directly, promising that the NYPD will not engage in civil immigration enforcement or deportation operations.

But since Trump's administration has prioritised expanding ICE's operational capacity with $56 billion (£42.5 billion) funding allocation, aggressive hiring nationwide is on the calendar. With an upcoming progressive leadership and sanctuary policies, New York is going to be a high-profile target for recruitment.

Mamdani's transition team has not yet issued a formal statement on the recruitment effort, but analysts suggest that the mayor-elect will need to ensure that the NYPD remains fully supported.