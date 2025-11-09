US President Donald Trump has publicly warned he may withhold federal funding for New York City, claiming mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's left-leaning policies would 'waste the money'. He also suggested the possibility of 'arresting' Mamdani or questioning his citizenship if the mayor-elect refuses to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, despite the new NYC Mayor being a naturalised US citizen since 2018.

Trump's response follows Mamdani's address to amend the city's twin crises of affordability and federal overreach.

Trump Threatens Funding Cut to New York

According to USA Today, Trump has previously targeted New York with funding cuts.

During his second term, the federal government withheld £65 million ($80 million) in FEMA funds and suspended £14.5 billion ($18 billion) earmarked for critical infrastructure projects, including the Hudson River rail corridor and the Second Avenue Subway.

Officials cited the city's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise programme, which expands minority participation in federally assisted contracts, as a point of contention.

Mandani, however, warned that further cuts would be met with legal challenges. He cited successes in cities like Fresno, California, where court action helped recoup withheld funds. 'We will use every tool to protect the resources New Yorkers depend on', he said.

Mamdani's Resistance to Immigration Policies

Another focus of Trump's threats is immigration enforcement, which Mamdani, being an immigrant himself, has condemned.

During his victory rally, Mamdani responded to the current administration's immigration enforcement, saying 'New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant'.

Taunting Trump, he stated that to get 'any of us, you will have to get through all of us'.

Federal agents have occasionally conducted raids in Manhattan targeting street vendors and individuals attending immigration hearings, sometimes resulting in violent confrontations.

The NYC mayor-elect has vowed to hold federal agents accountable if they break the law. Following his win and as he promised during the campaign period, he is committed to making New York the nation's strongest sanctuary city. He will be investing £133 million ($165 million) in legal defence services for immigrants and reviewing city systems to protect sensitive data,

Behind the scenes, Mamdani's state officials and supporting business leaders will be coordinating to prevent large-scale federal raids in New York.

New York City's New Relationship with Trump

The context for Trump's threats includes Mamdani's progressive platform and the political fallout from the last administration. Former Mayor Eric Adams had developed a cooperative relationship with Trump, particularly regarding immigration enforcement.

Madamy, by contrast, intends to form coalitions with state officials, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, to challenge federal overreach.

He pointed to precedents in California, where lawsuits successfully blocked National Guard deployments in Los Angeles.

As he prepares to assume office on 1 January 2026, Mamdani is positioning New York City for confrontation with the federal government. Political experts say his new administration will challenge Trump's threats head-on while implementing his progressive agenda, making it a historical political move under Trump's leadership.

For now, immigration and sanctuary policies will define the mayor's first term, and observers from other states will be closely watching to see how Trump will react.