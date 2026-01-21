A viral video showing a man defacing an official sign at Fotu La Pass in the northern region of Ladakh has triggered anger across India, drawing police attention to one of the Himalayas' most sensitive locations.

The footage, shared widely on social media in recent days, shows the man altering a Border Roads Organisation milestone on the Srinagar–Leh highway.

The incident, believed to involve a visitor from Haryana, has raised questions about respect for public property and behaviour in high-altitude border regions. Authorities say an investigation is now underway to identify the man and take action.

This vandalism incident has also reignited debate over irresponsible tourism in remote parts of the Himalayas.

Haryana Man Sparks Outrage

The video, posted by @Incognito_qfs on X, shows a man pasting a sticker on the official Fotu La Pass milestone, which stands at 13,479 feet in the Zanskar Range. After placing the sticker, the man is seen smiling and laughing, while a Mahindra Thar SUV with a Haryana registration plate is parked nearby. Reports state that the sticker carried the word 'Gurjar,' which was clearly visible on the signboard.

Why Thar owners are so stupid? pic.twitter.com/mBhkMkMDMQ — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) January 20, 2026

The exact date the video was recorded has not been independently confirmed, but it surfaced online in mid-January 2026. Viewers quickly labelled the act as Fotu La Pass vandalism, noting the symbolic importance of the Border Roads Organisation's milestones. These markers represent years of labour in some of the harshest conditions in the Himalayas.

The location also lies close to a strategically important border zone in India. Officials and residents alike have long stressed the need for discipline and restraint in such areas. The man's behaviour was widely described as reckless and disrespectful.

Social Media Wants Vandaliser To Be Punished

Public reaction online was swift and unforgiving. Many users criticised the man's conduct and questioned his civic sense. Calls for strict punishment dominated comment sections across platforms, particularly on X.

One widely shared post read: 'He went to a height of 13,479 feet to show the world how big of an idiot he is.' Another user urged authorities to make an example of him, calling for him to be identified and punished for damaging public property.

Some comments suggested alternative penalties, including forcing the man to clean BRO road signs for an extended period. Others were more direct, stating that jail time was appropriate. Several posts criticised the broader mindset behind such actions, arguing that such behaviour damages India's image.

Users repeatedly tagged the Border Roads Organisation, Ladakh Traffic Police and local authorities, demanding swift action. Claims also circulated online that the vehicle seen in the video had multiple pending traffic challans, though officials have not verified this information.

Haryana Vandaliser Now Wanted

Following the widespread backlash, police confirmed they have taken formal cognisance of the case. An FIR, numbered 4/2026, has been registered at Khaltse Police Station in Leh. The case has been filed under Sections 324(1) and 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities have also invoked Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Police said efforts are ongoing to identify and trace the man captured in the video. Officials added that strict punishment would follow once the suspect is apprehended.

The vandalism at Fotu La Pass has renewed concerns about unchecked tourism in fragile Himalayan regions. Police and local officials stressed that public infrastructure in such areas must be respected, as the investigation remains ongoing to bring the accused to justice.