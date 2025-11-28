A 16-year-old Haryana basketball player died in a freak accident after a rusted pole collapsed on him during practice. The teen, named Hardik Rathi, suffered fatal injuries on a court in Lakhan Majra, Rohtak, on November 2025.

His father later shared his haunting last words, adding new pain to a tragedy that has led to outrage and demands for action. The Haryana basketball incident has drawn national attention as officials face questions over ignored warnings and unsafe facilities.

Rusty Basketball Pole Crushed Player

Hardik Rathi was practising on the court before the tragedy happened. He was a national-level player who had been training for years. CCTV footage shows him attempting a jump-and-touch drill. His first attempt looked normal. On the second, he grabbed the rim.

The pole shook. It then fell forward without warning. It crushed his chest as he landed. Friends nearby rushed to help him. They lifted the heavy structure and pulled him out. The teen showed no signs of movement.

His cousin Khadak Singh Rathi said the damage was severe. He said the pole caused fatal internal injuries. Police officers reached the scene soon after. They sent the body for a post-mortem and registered the case.

The video spread quickly online. It caused anger across Haryana.

Hardik Rathi's Haunting Last Words

His father, Sandeep Rathi, said his son lived for basketball. Hardik trained for six hours each day. He had just returned from a national camp. His family said he wanted to lead India one day.

Sandeep Rathi shared their final moments. He said Hardik spoke of unbearable pain before he died. Rathi said the words still haunt him.

'Papa, take me in your lap, my pain is unbearable', his father quoted Hardik Rathi as per News 18.

His cousin later said that Hardik always remained focused on his sport. He described him as a disciplined boy with a clear goal.

Another Young Player Also Died

Another teen athlete died one day earlier in a similar case. The player was Aman Kumar, aged 15. He was a Class 10 student from Bahadurgarh. He was injured on 24 November 2025 at Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Stadium.

A corroded pole fell on him during practice. He suffered severe internal wounds. He died later that night at PGIMS Rohtak. His father recalled Aman asking to be held due to the pain. His mother said he tried to reassure her before losing consciousness.

His family accused the hospital of failing to give proper care.

Repair Requests Allegedly Ignored

Members of Hardik's family said the tragedy was preventable. His cousin said the pole had been rusting for years. He stated that staff had warned officials many times. According to NDTV, the player's cousin blamed the sports department for ignoring the risks. He said children should not face danger while training.

The court was built in 2009 with the support of MP Deepender Singh Hooda. Hooda said the state government had not funded stadiums for years. He said this failure showed neglect of young athletes.

Haryana Chief Minister Launches Investigation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said he would order a full inquiry. He later launched a statewide inspection of sports centres. Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam suspended one official and began urgent repairs. He said the government stood with Rathi's family and would support them.

Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar called the incident unfortunate. He said he would request strict checks in all schools. Several leaders visited the Rathi home to offer condolences as the investigation continued.