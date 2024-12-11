The acquittal of Daniel Penny, a 26-year-old former marine, in the high-profile case involving the death of Jordan Neely has reignited intense debates over race, justice, and safety in America. Penny, who faced charges of criminally negligent homicide, was cleared earlier this week, a decision that has polarised public opinion and fuelled protests.

The Life and Death of Jordan Neely

The case dates back to May 2023, when Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old black man, boarded a New York City subway train while reportedly under the influence of K2, a synthetic marijuana known for triggering aggressive behaviour. Witnesses testified that Neely made threatening statements, including death threats, directed at passengers.

Neely, once a Michael Jackson impersonator, had a troubled history marked by mental illness and numerous arrests following the murder of his mother. His criminal record included 44 arrests, ranging from attempting to abduct a child to physically assaulting a senior citizen.

During the incident, Penny intervened and restrained Neely in a chokehold with assistance from other passengers. Although Neely was still alive when emergency responders arrived, he was later pronounced dead.

A Politicised Trial

The trial lasted seven weeks, during which Penny's actions were both condemned and celebrated. Protesters gathered outside the courtroom, dubbing Penny the "subway strangler" and chanting slogans such as "no peace without justice." Penny's defence team argued that these demonstrations amounted to intimidation tactics targeting the jury.

Supporters of Penny, however, praised his intervention. House Speaker Mike Johnson described Penny as a "hero" who acted to protect innocent lives on the subway. Johnson further criticised the prosecution as politically motivated, stating, "We used to celebrate bravery like this in America, but the left continues their crusade to protect criminals and prosecute heroes."

Calls for Black Vigilantes

In the aftermath of the verdict, Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Walter "Hawk" Newsome expressed outrage, issuing statements perceived as thinly veiled threats. Newsome reportedly declared, "Small f**king world, buddy," in reference to Penny. At a press conference, he escalated his rhetoric, calling for "black vigilantes" to take action: "People want to jump up and choke us and kill us... How about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us?"

These comments drew sharp condemnation from conservative voices. Writing for Mail Online, columnist Maureen Callahan argued that Newsome should have faced legal consequences for his remarks. She warned, "If anything happens to Penny, there will be hell to pay." Callahan also criticised Neely's family, accusing them of being absent during his struggles but vocal after his death.

A Divided Response to Justice

Neely's father, Andre Zachery, has since filed a civil lawsuit against Penny, claiming the justice system is "rigged." Zachery lamented, "My son didn't have to go through this." Callahan countered, "If only Neely had a father and family that would have done something."

The controversy over the verdict has led to broader discussions about the fairness of the justice system. While supporters of Penny argue that he acted in self-defence, critics insist that the legal system disproportionately favours certain groups. New York City Councilman Joe Borelli criticised District Attorney Alvin Bragg's decision to pursue charges, calling the prosecution a "perverse sense of justice." Borelli demanded Bragg's resignation, asserting, "Every New Yorker is fearful on the subway and had no problem understanding the context of Daniel Penny's actions."

Parallel Cases Highlight Racial Divides

The Penny-Neely case is the latest in a series of racially charged and politically divisive court cases in the United States. In 2012, George Zimmerman, a Hispanic neighbourhood watch volunteer, was acquitted of murder after fatally shooting black teenager Trayvon Martin. The case became a rallying point for the formation of BLM.

Similarly, Kyle Rittenhouse faced scrutiny in 2020 after fatally shooting two men during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. While Rittenhouse was also acquitted on the grounds of self-defence, the case reignited debates about vigilantism and racial justice.

Notably, Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, was convicted in 2021 for the murder of George Floyd, a black man, sparking nationwide protests. Chauvin is currently serving a 22.5-year sentence and was recently stabbed in prison.