Crypto trader Andre Zachary Rebelo was found guilty of murdering his mother to claim over a million dollars in life insurance to pay off debts accumulated to maintain his and his then-girlfriend's luxurious lifestyle.

Details Of The Incident

Colleen Rebelo, 58, was discovered dead in her shower by her youngest son at their Perth, Australia home on May 25, 2020. First responders deemed her death non-suspicious, and an autopsy failed to determine the cause of her passing.

Details Of The Day Of The Murder

On the day of the incident, Rebelo visited his mother and caught up over a cup of coffee. Prosecutors believe Rebelo killed his mother during this visit, suffocating her with a pillow, stripping her of her clothes and placing her in the shower to make it seem like her death was accidental or otherwise natural.

A Motivation For Murder: Rebelo's Opulent Lifestyle And Hidden Financial Struggles

Following Ms Rebelo's passing, it was revealed that Andre and his then-partner, Instagram influencer Grace Piscopo, led a seemingly lavish lifestyle with their young son, featuring extravagant vacations and luxury cars. However, they were actually deep in debt, with total obligations exceeding £93,724 ($120,000). This included £31,241 ($40,000) in personal and credit card debt for Rebelo, £54,672 ($70,000) for a car, and £31,241 owed to the Australian Taxation Office by Piscopo.

Rebelo's Underhanded Insurance Claims

In the week leading up to his mother's death, Rebelo took out three life insurance policies totalling £940,000 ($1.2 million), naming himself as the sole beneficiary. Just days after Ms Rebelo's passing, he pressured the insurance companies for payouts, including a £252,000 policy ($321,000). To support his claims, he submitted fake medical records and even impersonated his mother's psychologist using an AI voice generator to deceive the insurers.

During his trial, Rebelo claimed that his mother had requested he take out the insurance policies, anticipating that they would provide more than £782,000 ($1 million) in coverage in the event of her death. The jury sided with the prosecution, that argued Rebelo did not consult anyone regarding these policies.

The Investigation Leading To The Arrest

An insurance company employee raised concerns about potential fraud related to Ms Rebelo's death years after the fact, prompting a police investigation. Although a coroner's report on the cause of death was inconclusive, questions surfaced about her taking out three life insurance policies just days prior to her passing. Police installed listening devices in the home of Rebelo and Piscopo, and overheard the model express concern about Rebelo being framed, revealing her ignorance of his alleged plot to kill his mother. Rebelo was arrested in connection to Ms Rebelo's murder.

Autopsy Results Show Signs Of Struggle, Forensic Pathologist Testifies

In October, forensic pathologist Dr Reimar Junckerstorff, who performed an autopsy on Colleen Rebelo three days after her death, testified at Rebelo's trial. He told the court that a person can lose consciousness within 10 seconds and be killed without leaving external marks, using techniques similar to those in law enforcement and martial arts. During the autopsy, small blood spots on Ms Rebelo's eyelids indicated possible asphyxia or neck pressure. A CT scan showed no brain bleeding or skeletal injuries, but Dr Junckerstorff noted potential asphyxia signs. Multiple bruises and scrapes on her body suggested violence, with a bruise on her eyebrow likely from a punch.

Desperation Makes A Killer: The Prosecution Vs. Defence

The prosecution argued that Rebelo's crime was driven by desperation stemming from severe financial issues. They claimed his alleged cryptocurrency profits were fabricated to conceal losses, leading him to make a plan to profit from his mother's demise. Conversely, Rebelo's attorneys asserted he intended to file a genuine life insurance claim for his family's benefit, fearing potential fraud allegations if his mother's death were perceived as a suicide. Prosecutors maintained that Ms Rebelo was healthy and her death could not be explained by natural causes or suicide.

The Trial: Testimonies And Outcome

Rebelo's trial at the Supreme Court of Western Australia lasted eight weeks, during which he admitted to committing fraud but denied killing his mother. His family members, including his father Antonio, testified that they were unaware of any insurance policies on their mother but supported Rebelo's claim of innocence.

Piscopo testified that Rebelo claimed he was briefly at his mother's house on the morning of Ms Rebelo's death. However, secretly recorded conversations later hinted that he might have been concealing his actual location from her.

Rebelo showed little emotion when the guilty verdict was delivered . His father called the decision 'sad and disappointing,' affirming he stands by his son and his innocence. Rebelo will be sentenced on April 4, 2025.