In a chilling case that has shocked Switzerland, the body of 38-year-old Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, was discovered dismembered in February in Binningen, near Basel.

The investigation has taken a grim turn as her husband, referred to by the pseudonym "Thomas" in local media, has confessed to the killing. Thomas, aged 41, claims he acted in self-defence after Kristina allegedly attacked him with a knife. However, the details of the case paint a far more disturbing picture.

A Horrific Discovery

The investigation into Kristina's death began on February 13 when a third party found her remains. Swiss authorities were immediately alerted, and a forensic examination soon followed. The autopsy revealed that Kristina had been strangled before being dismembered with a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears.

According to reports from local news outlet Blick, parts of her body were then "pureed" in a blender and dissolved in a chemical solution. This gruesome scene was uncovered in the couple's laundry room, where investigators say the evidence contradicted Thomas's claims of self-defence.

A Claim Of Self-Defense Rejected

Thomas, a businessman living in an affluent area of Basel, has maintained that he killed Kristina in self-defence after she allegedly attacked him with a knife. He stated that he dismembered her body in a state of panic. However, the Federal Court in Lausanne rejected his appeal for release from custody. The court's decision was based on a medical-forensic report that challenged his self-defence narrative and highlighted significant inconsistencies in his account.

The investigation, which concluded today, indicates that Thomas may have had a mental illness. Despite his claims, the Swiss Federal Court found enough evidence to suggest premeditation, citing "concrete indications of mental illness" that may have influenced his actions. Prosecutors argue that Thomas displayed a "conspicuously high level of criminal energy" and a "lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness" following the crime.

A Marriage In Crisis

Friends and family have expressed shock and disbelief over the tragedy, describing Kristina and Thomas as a seemingly perfect couple. The two married in 2017 and shared a home with scenic views in Basel. They had two young daughters together. Just weeks before her death, Kristina had posted photos of a romantic getaway to Lake Lucerne, painting a picture of a loving relationship.

However, sources close to the couple paint a different picture. Friends revealed that the relationship had been in crisis for months, and there were reports of escalating domestic violence. Police had been called to their residence several times over allegations of physical abuse. Despite these warning signs, the fatal confrontation between Kristina and Thomas still took their friends and family by surprise.

Kristina Joksimovic was a well-known figure in Switzerland, having competed as a finalist in the Miss Switzerland pageant 2008. Born in Binningen and of Serbian descent, she had been involved in the beauty and fashion industry for years.

Kristina coached aspiring models, including candidates for the Miss Switzerland competition, and trained businesswomen in confident public presentations. She founded a coaching and consulting agency in 2008 while working full-time in IT recruitment.

Swiss celebrities, former pageant contestants, and friends have expressed shock and sorrow over Kristina's death. Lorena Santen, Miss Switzerland 2023, whom Kristina had coached, shared her condolences, stating, "We will miss you so much." Fellow contestants and colleagues remembered her as a "beautiful, kind-hearted woman" who had significantly impacted the modelling industry and inspired many young women.

Nadine Vinzens, Miss Switzerland 2002, who was close to Kristina, expressed her heartbreak over the news. "I am shocked and heartbroken. Never in my life would I have thought that something like this would happen," she said. Other Swiss celebrities, like Miriam Rickli, Dominique Rinderknecht, and Frida Hodel, also shared their disbelief and sorrow, highlighting the immense loss felt by Kristina's death.

The Ongoing Investigation

While Thomas remains in custody, the Swiss authorities continue their investigation to determine the full circumstances of Kristina's death. The forensic evidence contradicts his account of self-defence, and prosecutors argue that his actions after the killing demonstrate a high degree of planning and ruthlessness. They have described him as showing "sadistic-sociopathic traits" in his behaviour and decision-making.

The case has captured widespread media attention, not only because of its grisly nature but also because of Kristina's high-profile status in Switzerland. The investigation will likely continue in the coming months as authorities gather more evidence and seek to provide justice for Kristina and her family.