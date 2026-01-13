An old conspiracy theory claiming that Confederate general and Freemason Albert Pike outlined plans for three world wars in an 1871 letter to Italian revolutionary Giuseppe Mazzini has gone viral once more.

The post alleges the Illuminati scripted history through these conflicts to establish a New World Order, with the third war leading to global chaos and enforced unity. Despite its popularity online, historians and fact-checkers widely dismiss the letter as a 20th-century fabrication.

The Alleged Letter and Its Contents

The theory revolves around a purported letter dated 15 August 1871, where Pike allegedly described the first world war as a means to overthrow the power of the Tsars in Russia and permit the Illuminati to establish atheistic communism. The second war would be fomented by differences between fascism and political Zionism, leading to the destruction of Nazism and the creation of Israel as a sovereign state.

The third would exploit tensions between political Zionists and Islamic leaders, resulting in mutual destruction that exhausts the world, paving the way for the public revelation of the Luciferian doctrine as the true light. This narrative gained prominence in the mid-20th century via Canadian author William Guy Carr, who cited it in his 1956 book Pawns in the Game. Carr asserted the letter was catalogued in the British Museum Library until 1977, after which it supposedly vanished.

Proponents argue the uncanny alignment with historical events validates the document, but critics contend such precision arises from hindsight, with details interpolated long after the wars occurred to create an illusion of prophecy. The claimed letter also suggests the wars would weaken nations and ideologies, preparing humanity for submission under a unified control.

Who Was Albert Pike and Why the Hoax?

Albert Pike, born in Boston in 1809, was a self-taught scholar who became a teacher, journalist, and lawyer in Arkansas. He served as a Confederate brigadier general in the American Civil War, commanding Native American troops. Post-war, he focused on Freemasonry, rising to Sovereign Grand Commander of the Scottish Rite's Southern Jurisdiction in 1859, a position he held until his death in 1891.

His seminal work, Morals and Dogma published in 1871, explores esoteric philosophy but contains no prophetic elements about global conflicts. Experts debunk the letter due to linguistic anachronisms: terms like Nazism emerged in the 1920s, Zionism in the late 1890s, and the concept of world war only after 1914. The British Library has repeatedly stated no such letter exists in its archives.

The fabrication is traced to the anti-Masonic hoaxes of Léo Taxil in the 1890s, who invented stories of Pike's devil worship, later fused with Cold War-era conspiracy tropes and anti-Semitic elements.

'Given that the vocabulary used dates these extracts to no earlier than 1920,' a historian noted on Reddit, 'I suspect what we have here is an example of retroactive clairvoyance, or postdiction.'

Resurgence on Social Media

Amid escalating geopolitical strife, the theory has proliferated on digital platforms, often linked to contemporary events like Middle East tensions. The Instagram reel claims 'It wasn't chaos—it was design,' portraying the wars as calculated steps toward elite control and urging viewers to follow related accounts for more revelations.

On X, influential podcaster Alex Jones shared a video connecting the Pike letter to Edgar Cayce's visions of Atlantis, amassing thousands of views despite factual disputes.

Other posts reference it in discussions of current wars, seeing patterns in modern chaos.

As of 13 January 2026, mentions of the Albert Pike three world wars letter continue to appear in online discussions, particularly in conspiracy-focused communities, though without any new corroborating evidence. Believers see world events as fulfilment, while detractors highlight its role in spreading unfounded fear. The persistence underscores the challenge of combating viral misinformation in the digital age.