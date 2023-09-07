Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring message to the nation, setting an ambitious goal for India to transform into a developed nation by 2047, marking the centenary of the country's independence.

The Prime Minister's vision, backed by a strong economy, democracy and a growing sense of national pride, is poised to reshape India's destiny.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi recalled India's historical prominence as one of the world's leading economies before the impacts of colonialism diminished its global standing. However, he emphasised that India is once again on the ascent, citing the remarkable leap from the 10th to the 5th largest economy in under a decade.

He stated: "The speed with which we jumped five spots...has conveyed the fact that India means business!"

The Prime Minister outlined four critical pillars driving India's resurgence: democracy, demography, diversity, and now, development. He stressed that the period leading up to 2047 presents a tremendous opportunity for Indians to lay the foundation for sustained growth that will be remembered for centuries.

Notable achievements have already begun to shape India's journey toward becoming a developed nation. India boasts a thriving startup ecosystem, making it the third-largest startup hub globally.

The nation's space sector achievements have gained international recognition, while its athletes continue to break records in global sports events. Indian universities are climbing global rankings, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in India's trajectory, asserting that it will soon join the ranks of the world's top three economies. He stated: "By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries."

Looking ahead to this transformative journey, the Prime Minister outlined key objectives for India's development. These include a more inclusive and innovative economy, comprehensive poverty eradication, world-class outcomes in health, education and the social sector and the elimination of corruption, casteism and communalism from national life.

He envisioned that the quality of life in India would be on par with the world's best countries, all while prioritising environmental sustainability and preserving the nation's rich cultural heritage.

As India marches forward on its path to becoming a developed nation by 2047, it faces both immense challenges and opportunities. The nation's commitment to these ambitious goals, backed by its resilient democracy and burgeoning economy, paints a promising picture of India's future. Prime Minister Modi's vision serves as a rallying cry for all Indians to work together toward a brighter and more prosperous future.

Setting the tone for the UN Security Council

Setting the tone for UN Security Council reforms and emphasising the need for global cooperation in the fight against cyber threats, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed critical issues ranging from cybercrime to the relevance of international institutions.

During the interview, Prime Minister Modi stressed the urgency of addressing cyber threats, placing them at a high level of concern on a scale of 1 to 10. He noted that these threats extend beyond financial losses, with the World Bank estimating global losses of approximately $5.2 trillion due to cyber-attacks from 2019 to 2023.

The impact of cyber threats goes further, encompassing social and geopolitical consequences, including cyberterrorism, online radicalisation, money laundering and the use of networked platforms for illegal activities.

Cyberspace has introduced a new dimension to the battle against illicit financial activities and terrorism, with terrorist organisations exploiting technology to further their nefarious aims. The proliferation of 'deep fakes,' fake news and misinformation can also have far-reaching implications, potentially causing chaos and undermining the credibility of news sources.

To address these challenges, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of global cooperation in cybersecurity. He noted that the distributed nature of the threat landscape requires nations to work together to combat cyber threats effectively.

India recently hosted a G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse, where concerns were raised about malicious cyber activities that violate established norms and principles of cyberspace and international law. The conference emphasised the need for comprehensive international conventions to counter the criminal use of ICTs.

Regarding the role of international institutions, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that these institutions must adapt to changing realities and expand their decision-making forums to remain relevant. He acknowledged that the world is shifting toward a multipolar order, and institutions must evolve to address contemporary challenges effectively.

In this context, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that the G-20, as a platform for global action and collaboration, can play a significant role in addressing pressing global issues. He highlighted India's unique position as a diverse nation, the world's largest democracy, a youthful population and a global economic powerhouse, making it a vital contributor to shaping the future of the world.

Prime Minister Modi's call for cooperation in cybersecurity and reform in international institutions reflects India's commitment to addressing global challenges and securing its rightful place in the global order. As India assumes the G-20 presidency, it seeks to champion a human-centric vision and collaborate on innovative solutions to global issues, underscoring its role as a key player on the world stage.

G20 Philosophy

As the G-20 summit approaches, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on the achievements of India's G20 Presidency, the changing dynamics of global influence and the nation's vision for a more equitable world.

In the comprehensive discussion, Prime Minister Modi reflected on the significance of the G20 in addressing global challenges. He traced the origins of the G20 to the end of the last century when major economies united to respond collectively to economic crises. However, the G20's importance became even more apparent during the global economic crisis of the early 21st century.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that while the G20 was initially focused on economic challenges, the world recognised the need to address immediate, non-economic crises when the pandemic struck. India's human-centric development model gained global attention for its inclusive approach, ensuring that economic growth, technological progress, institutional delivery and social infrastructure reached every corner of the nation.

India's response to the pandemic, marked by a clear and coordinated approach, direct assistance using technology, vaccine development and the world's largest vaccine drive, was hailed as an exemplary global effort.

By the time India assumed the G20 Presidency, its words and vision were seen as a roadmap for the future. Over 1 lakh delegates from around the world visited India during the presidency, witnessing the nation's diversity, democracy and development. They recognised that many solutions to global challenges were already being implemented in India with speed and scale.

Under India's G20 Presidency, several significant accomplishments were highlighted by Prime Minister Modi:

Shift to a Human-Centric Approach: India has initiated a global shift toward a human-centric approach, placing the welfare of individuals at the forefront of decision-making. Greater Inclusion for the Global South: Efforts have gained momentum to include the Global South, particularly Africa, in global affairs, giving these regions a stronger voice in addressing challenges like climate change and global institutional reforms. Seeds of Confidence in the Third World: India's presidency instilled confidence in countries of the "Third World," empowering them to shape the world's direction on various issues. Move Toward a More Representative Order: Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for a more representative and inclusive global order where every voice is heard, with developed countries recognising the potential of the Global South.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated that global cooperation is essential in the domain of cybersecurity, given the distributed nature of cyber threats. He also emphasised the importance of international institutions evolving to address modern challenges effectively.

Regarding the future challenges facing the G-20, as Brazil takes over the presidency, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the evolving parameters of influence and impact in a post-COVID world. He encouraged recognising the significance of each country's capabilities and capacities, irrespective of GDP size.

Prime Minister Modi refrained from offering specific advice to Brazil's President Lula, respecting each country's unique strengths and contributions. However, he expressed confidence in Brazil's leadership and welcomed continued constructive contributions to the G20 from India beyond its presidency.

Lastly, Prime Minister Modi explained India's proposal to make the African Union a permanent member of the G-20. He highlighted India's commitment to a comprehensive philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future) and the importance of representing all voices on the global stage, particularly from the Global South.

India's enduring cultural, historical and economic ties with Africa, along with its track record of collaboration and inclusivity within the G20, underpin its commitment to providing a platform for underrepresented nations in international fora.

Prime Minister Modi affirmed that every country's voice matters, regardless of its size, economy, or region, in line with India's belief in "Sarva Jana Hitaaya, Sarva Jana Sukhaaya" (For the Welfare of All, For the Happiness of All).