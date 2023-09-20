Social media influencers and YouTubers have been known to go the extra mile for views and reach; however, only a few dare risk their lives for more followers.

An Indian vlogger, identified as Muhammed Yaseen, has dared to interview the Taliban for his vlog. In a video posted on his channel, he can be seen praising the fundamentalist Islamic group.

The video that has now gone viral on social media shows Yaseen putting on a show of Taliban weaponry for his viewers. He can also be heard praising the Taliban.

He says that he managed to reach Afghanistan while travelling via Tajikistan. Yaseen could be seen sharing food with the Taliban members.

"Welcome to Taliban Place. I'm here with the Taliban today in Mazar-e-Sharif. I'm sitting here with some remarkable firearms. These are what they call "adipoli guns," or flamboyant guns, and they truly live up to the name", he says in the video, per the translation provided by The Free Press Journal.

Watch: Kerala YouTuber Travels To Afghanistan To Praise 'Friendly' Taliban, Shows Off Their 'Gun Collection'

Muhammed Yaseen, a vlogger from Kerala, has come under scrutiny for posting a video in which he expresses admiration for the Taliban and showcases…

He talks about how he held an M4 gun for the first time in his life, wherein the Taliban members interject and say that the gun is an "American gun".

"I want to emphasize that the Taliban has been very welcoming and friendly. You can visit here and travel around freely. Interestingly, I find that speaking English comes quite naturally to me", he adds in the video.

The video has managed to garner more than 141,000 views so far. It shows the Taliban members talking about their weapons, the kinds of guns they possess, and even showing off other ammunition.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 2021. The regime has been accused of carrying out extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, torture, and unlawful detention over the last two years. But that could not deter Yasmeen from travelling to the country.

In a similar incident reported earlier this year, an American YouTuber was accused of deliberately crashing his plane for views and sponsorship.

The YouTuber, identified as 29-year-old Trevor Jacob, agreed to plead guilty to obstructing a federal investigation launched to ascertain the cause of the crash that occurred in 2021.

According to a statement from the US attorney's office, Jacob not only crashed his plane deliberately but also purposely dismantled the wreckage of his small single-engine plane in Los Padres National Forest in California.

He even filmed the events leading up to the crash, including the moment when he jumped out of the plane with a parachute before it came crashing down. The video titled "I crashed my airplane" managed to get almost 3 million views for him.

In the video, he can be seen having some trouble with the engine as he flies over southern California. He apparently tried to somehow land the plane "safely" but failed to do so, and he decided to leave the plane and jump out with a parachute on him.

The cameras placed on the aircraft managed to film its dramatic descent into the forest as well. Jacob also managed to capture his troubles upon landing in the forest on camera.

He filmed every moment he was in the forest, looking for a way out of it. He could be seen hiking up to the wreckage, giving updates about his well-being to his followers, until he comes across a vehicle and is rescued.

Despite the meticulous planning, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were able to ascertain that Jacob crashed his plane deliberately.

He has now agreed to plead guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.