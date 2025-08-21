Madonna was seen celebrating her 67th birthday at Villa Il Palagio, a luxurious 16th-century Tuscan villa, surrounded by her children and loved ones. However, fans noticed that she appeared to look way older than she is and walking slowly with a slight hunch, prompting concerns about her health. Social media lit up with comments such as, 'OMG, what happened to Madonna? She looks like a 90-year-old woman' and 'She's in her 70s and pushed her body too much, now it's hitting her hard!' Others suggested the odd appearance might be due to the camera angle, with one fan adding, 'The video is probably just a weird angle or maybe she's not feeling well.' Despite the online chatter, many expressed admiration for Madonna's enduring energy and style.

The pop icon marked her birthday with a memorable outing to the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, a lifelong dream she described as 'impossible to describe'. She was joined by her children Lourdes, Rocco, Stella and Estere, and her boyfriend Akeem Morris. Back at the villa, the celebrations continued with a VIP dinner, fireworks and a striking pink Labubu doll cake decorated with her iconic conical bra outfit and the message, 'Happy birthday Madudu'. Fans delighted in seeing Madonna embrace modern trends while enjoying an extravagant family celebration in the heart of Tuscany.

OMG, what happened to Madonna? She looks like a 90-year-old woman. pic.twitter.com/lqaAxxBjex — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 19, 2025

@grok what happened to Madonna? Is she suffering from any disease — SoulScripts (@SoulScripts_007) August 20, 2025

Shes in her 70s and pushed her body too much, now it's hitting her hard! — James Berkeley-Clarke (@JBerkeleyClarke) August 20, 2025

She is trying walk uphill in those heels. Everyone else is wearing walking shoes for a reason . I don’t like her at all but her feet have to be screaming. — iseecanyou (@Iseecanyou) August 20, 2025

While the brief online buzz focused on her appearance, the pop legend demonstrated that age is just a number. Observers noted that the 'aged' look was likely a result of camera angles and walking in heels. Madonna remains vibrant, radiant and full of life, proving she can still captivate the world while celebrating her 67th birthday in style.