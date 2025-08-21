When an American army veteran paddled across the Pacific Ocean on a kayak, he wasn't on an adventure but seeking refuge.

His journey, a desperate and illegal attempt to enter Canada, was driven by the belief that his life was in danger and that his government had failed to protect him.

The 51-year-old, identified as Dan Livers, says he fled Michigan out of fear for his life, declaring to Canadian authorities: 'I will defend your border'.

An Unexpected Arrival

Dan paddled across the Pacific Ocean to reach Canada illegally, his first act on dry land wasn't to hide or seek help. Instead, he made a beeline for Tim Hortons, a Canadian multinational fast-food restaurant chain.

'I hit the sand, drugged my yak up on the sand, geared up, went across the road to Timmies, had a cup of coffee [and] calmed down a little bit,' Dan said Monday.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. today, a LaSalle police officer conducting commercial property checks in the 1800 block of Front Rd observed a man at the water's edge with 2 backpacks and kayak that was attempting to illegally enter Canada.

Details here: https://t.co/UrP89QA1hf pic.twitter.com/FdqTOavsZ8 — LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) August 6, 2025

Two weeks ago, a story broke about an American man caught trying to enter Canada illegally by kayak in LaSalle, Ontario. The police found the 51-year-old at about 1 a.m. and handed him over to federal authorities, but his identity was not released, leaving his fate a mystery. Now, the man is in Windsor and ready to share his account.

Dan Livers, a US Army veteran, said he lived in western Michigan before paddling across the Detroit River. According to a CBS report, he has now claimed asylum in Canada, hoping to find peace north of the border.

On Canadian Soil

On 5 August, he began his journey from the Michigan shoreline in a kayak he says he purchased for just $25 (£18.58). He paddled across busy international shipping lanes, eventually landing about 12 kilometres south of the Ambassador Bridge.

After his stop at Tim Hortons, Dan said he tried to declare himself at a nearby fire station, but the staff informed him that they couldn't help with that kind of situation. He then decided to wait until he ran into local law enforcement.

About six hours later, Dan said he came across a LaSalle police officer. 'About one in the morning, a patrolman was out doing his rounds and, you know, doing his job,' Livers said. 'And lo there I was. He made contact with me and I turned myself in to him.' According to the force, the officer was the officer was 'conducting commercial property checks' at the time.

LaSalle police later reported that they had transferred the man to the RCMP. The national police force, whose duties include securing the border at unofficial crossings, confirmed Livers's identity to CBC News.

The RCMP subsequently brought Livers to Canadian border officials. While the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) refused to comment on the specific case, citing privacy regulations, Livers says he has since applied for refugee protection and been granted temporary status in Canada.

A Plea for Protection

Dan Livers said he fears for his life back home, which is why he crossed in a kayak instead of at an official border crossing. 'I remember East Germany when I was a kid. Nobody came through Checkpoint Charlie, and I wasn't gonna run the gauntlet of ICE, sheriff's department, state police, whomever,' he said.

Livers expressed his fear of retaliation for criticising a non-profit group in Michigan, one that works with the state government to provide service dogs. 'It's all true. All the nonsense you hear south of the border is true,' he said.

CBC News has not been able to confirm Livers's allegations independently. However, he will have to prove to Canadian officials that he faces a legitimate threat of persecution or serious harm in the US, and that no part of the country would be safe for him.

The Odds Against Him

His case will likely be heard before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, an independent tribunal. This body is responsible for determining whether asylum seekers are permitted to remain in the country on a long-term basis.

Livers's chances of success are slim, says Eddie Kadri, a Windsor immigration lawyer, no matter the details of his case. 'We have a fragile refugee system as it is, and it certainly wasn't designed or meant to be used by American citizens seeking legal status in Canada,' Kadri said in an email.

'Under Canadian law, the legal requirements to be met for a claimant to be found a refugee or a person in need of protection would be quite difficult for an American citizen to meet, if not impossible.'

A New Beginning?

Regardless, Dan Livers could be waiting for months, even years, for a decision on his asylum claim, as the federal government works through a backlog of cases. For now, he is staying at the Downtown Mission, a shelter in Windsor's core, and says his experience in Canada has been great so far. He did mention, however, that he misses his dog, Orthos, and the friend who is caring for him.

He acknowledges that gaining refugee protection will be a difficult task, but says he is prepared to face the challenge. 'I just don't want to get killed, and I hate looking over my shoulder,' he said. 'I promise I'll do everything I can to be a good Canadian and I will defend your border, I swear.'