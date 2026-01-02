Catholic influencer Paul J Kim announced the death of his five-year-old son Micah on 1 January, following an 11-day battle with a severe case of flu. The boy succumbed to sepsis and seizures triggered by the virus on 31 December 2025. Kim, a popular Catholic speaker, shared the news in an emotional Instagram video, expressing profound grief but also unwavering faith.

This tragic event underscores the potential lethality of influenza, especially in young children, and has prompted renewed calls for awareness of key warning signs during the current flu season.

The Family's Ordeal

Kim first alerted his followers to Micah's 'medical emergency' on 21 December, when the child was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Over the ensuing days, he posted regular updates as Micah was placed on life support amid deteriorating health. On 30 December, Kim disclosed that the underlying cause was a severe case of flu that had progressed to sepsis and seizures.

Medical scans revealed no brain activity, yet the family clung to hope for a miracle through prayer. Kim described the experience as 'the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life.'

Support flooded in from the Catholic community. The family engaged medical, legal, and ethical experts to ensure all possible avenues were explored.

Despite these exhaustive efforts, Micah's condition did not recover, culminating in his death. Kim highlighted some spiritual silver linings, such as baptisms that occurred as a result of people inspired by Micah's story.

The Sequence of Events

The ordeal commenced abruptly on 21 December when Micah developed initial flu symptoms and was promptly hospitalised. By the following day, his condition had worsened, necessitating life support. On Christmas Day, the family observed mass in the hospital room while grappling with concerns over brain swelling.

A surgical procedure on his heart offered a brief glimmer of hope, but an MRI scan conducted on 27 December confirmed irrecoverable brain damage. Throughout this period, Kim solicited prayers from followers. After enduring 11 harrowing days of medical intervention, Micah passed away on 31 December.

In his poignant announcement, Kim stated, 'Our hearts are broken, but we trust in the Lord.' The Kims have been buoyed by the overwhelming support.

Symptoms of Severe Flu to Watch Out For

According to the NHS, flu symptoms can onset rapidly and include a sudden high temperature, aching body, extreme fatigue, a dry cough, sore throat, headache, difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, and sometimes diarrhoea or tummy pain. In children, ear pain and reduced activity may also occur. Severe indicators requiring immediate medical attention encompass difficulty breathing, sudden chest pain, or coughing up blood.

As seen in Micah's case, complications like sepsis and seizures can arise, posing life-threatening risks. Parents are advised to seek urgent care if symptoms do not improve after seven days, particularly for those with long-term conditions or weakened immune systems. As flu cases surge sharply across the UK this winter, health officials are emphasising the need for early intervention.

Paul Kim's son's cause of death from severe flu complications stands as a stark reminder of the virus' potential dangers. Families are urged to remain vigilant for severe symptoms and to consult healthcare professionals without delay.