From a devastating new epidemic to the total usurpation of physical labour by machines, her warnings suggest that the coming years may test the resilience of humanity in unprecedented ways.

Avalon, the face of the SoulVoyance platform, has issued a stark alert regarding a 'serious health crisis' that she claims is lurking just over the horizon. Having published her forecast in a blog entry last October, she has set out a timeline that suggests the world has little time to prepare for what comes next.

Selina Avalon 2026 Predictions: A New Viral Threat

The most alarming aspect of Avalon's vision concerns a fresh lethal outbreak. For a global population still psychologically recovering from the traumas of the early 2020s, the suggestion of another pandemic is deeply unsettling.

Yet, Avalon is specific in her geography, if not the precise biology. 'I'm seeing what looks like a very big plague emerging in the continent of Africa,' she stated, painting a grim picture of a contagion that could catch the world off-guard.

She describes this looming threat not as a resurgence of a known enemy, but as something entirely novel to medical science. 'This plague is a new strain of deadly bacteria or virus,' she warned.

The implications of such a vision are profound; a 'new strain' suggests a pathogen for which we have no immunity and, initially, no cure. According to her premonitions, this is not a minor localised outbreak but an event of catastrophic magnitude. 'It is going to be an epidemic within Africa,' she declared, estimating that the crisis will begin to take form 'roughly in the next five years'.

Whilst she did not explicitly detail how far this disease might spread beyond the African continent, the gravity of her language implies a threat that international health bodies would need to take seriously. However, in her report to The Express, she stopped short of drawing direct parallels to recent pandemics, leaving the exact nature of the transmission and global risk a terrifying unknown.

Selina Avalon 2026 Predictions: The Rise of AI and UK Unrest

Beyond the biological threats, Avalon's forecast delves into the technological and geopolitical shifts that could redefine our daily existence. Her methodology—a unique blend of psychic perception, tarot reading, the Akashic Records, and astrological analysis—has led her to predict a fundamental shift in the labour market.

One of her most striking claims for the forecast period is the rise of artificial intelligence to a point where it begins 'replacing physical human tasks'.

This prediction goes a step further than the current anxiety about AI replacing administrative or creative jobs; it suggests a world where manual labour itself is usurped by machines, a shift that would fundamentally alter the global economy and the human experience.

Closer to home, her visions for the UK are equally troubling. Avalon has foreseen widespread cyberattacks and significant power outages striking Britain. In an era where every facet of life, from banking to heating, is dependent on the grid, the prospect of a digital and electrical blackout paints a picture of chaos and vulnerability.

Her predictions also encompass the highest levels of global leadership. She has foreseen the death of a prominent world leader, an event she claims will be followed by a state funeral that captures the world's attention. This, combined with her vision of an escalation in existing global conflicts and major geopolitical shifts, suggests a period of significant instability.

Avalon, who shares these visions via videos and podcasts, believes it is her duty to broadcast these warnings, particularly when they pertain to humanitarian challenges.

However, she notes that the timeline of the spirit world is rarely linear; whilst these are part of her 2026 forecast, she cautions that some of these events, including the 'serious health crisis', may unfold over the next five to ten years rather than in the immediate twelve months. Whether one believes in the mystical or not, her warnings tap into the very real anxieties of a world in flux.