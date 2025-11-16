US President Donald Trump has been subject to scrutiny over his health, with many commentators speculating over the changes in his appearance. Following a report where Trump appeared to be dozing off during a White House event, the incident further fueled speculation over whether the US leader may make it to 2028.

According to The Daily Adda, Trump has been subject to several nicknames from the public, the newest of which is 'Dozy Don'. The nickname stemmed from the incident wherein, according to the Washington Post, Trump appeared to be falling asleep during an event for weight loss drugs for almost 20 minutes. This instance has also raised questions about the US leader's supposed energy and stamina, which have played a big part in the public persona he has built.

Even as Trump has largely fought to maintain a strongman image, the makeup, hand bruises, and assurances of good cardiac health from his doctor cannot seem to hide the signs of ageing.

Health Speculations Coincide With Weakening Political Influence

The speculations over Trump's health coincide with the US leader's waning political influence, according to The Daily Adda. The polls show that only one-third of voters are in favour of Trump's handling of the country's economy, healthcare, and the federal government. By contrast, 62% of Americans disapprove.

There is also the question of cracks showing amongst Trump's solid base. The US leader has been criticised for prioritising his foreign policy legacy and aspirations of a Nobel Peace Prize over his original 'America First' agenda. One instance was Trump's meeting with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, a move that his loyal adviser Steve Bannon criticised.

During an interview with ardent supporter Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Trump insisted that costs were down and dismissed other reports as an attempt at misinformation by Democrats. Ingraham fired back by asking if he thinks voters are misguided in what they feel.

Most prominently, the rising victories from emerging left-wing leaders like New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and the gubernatorial election results in Virginia and New Jersey mark another example. Trump's strategists have proposed that the US leaders tour the country to re-energise his MAGA base.

More Information on Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

The House Oversight Committee published emails from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, revealing more insight into the US leader's relationship with the notorious sex offender. According to the emails that were published, Epstein claimed that the US leader 'spent hours' with a trafficking and rape victim in his home.

House Republicans on Wednesday identified the victim as the late Virginia Giuffre, who allegedly died by suicide in April. Giuffre was one of Epstein's most prominent victims and posthumously published her book detailing her experience with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The emails also revealed that Epstein claimed Trump 'knew about the girls'. This is likely referencing Trump's claim that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for trying to poach the young women working there. Epstein also shared his thoughts on Trump during his first term as president.

'I told everyone from day one. Evil beyond belief, mad,' Epstein said of Trump in March 2018. 'He feels alone, and is nuts!!'

In a text message to an unidentified user whose name was redacted, the sender said that the situation 'will all blow over! They're really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can to do that...!'

Epstein would reply, 'Yes thx. It's wild. Because I am the one able to take him down.'

The White House has denied allegations that Trump knew about Epstein's activities. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the emails 'prove absolutely nothing.' Leavitt repeated Trump's defence that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.