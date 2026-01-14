Police across Arizona are urgently searching for a missing 21-year-old woman whose sudden disappearance has left family, friends, and investigators deeply concerned. Her mobile phone was recovered, but she herself has seemingly vanished without explanation.

The case has triggered a Turquoise Alert, a relatively new warning system designed for situations where a person disappears under concerning and unclear circumstances. As hours turn into days, fears for her safety continue to grow.

The Last Known Movements Before She Disappeared

The missing woman has been identified as Isabella Comas, a 21-year-old from Avondale. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, she was last seen on Sunday at around 3 pm near the area of 111th Avenue and Van Buren Street. She was driving a red 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Arizona licence plate 2EA6LW.

Concerns were raised when Comas failed to pick up a friend for work, something police say she never usually missed. By Monday, she also did not turn up for her own job and could not be contacted by phone. That absence quickly prompted friends and family to report her missing.

Investigators later tracked and recovered Comas' mobile phone, but she was nowhere to be found. Authorities say the discovery of the phone without the owner has significantly increased concern, as her whereabouts remain unknown.

How Police Are Tracking Her Final Trail

Investigators revealed that Comas' phone activity placed her in several locations after she was last seen by friends. Data showed movement near Desert Star Park at 86th Drive and Encanto Boulevard, followed by activity near 89th and Glendale avenues in Glendale, and later near El Mirage Road and Butler Drive in El Mirage.

Police also confirmed that Comas had planned to visit her boyfriend near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix on Sunday, though it remains unclear if she arrived. Officers believe these movements could be key to understanding what happened next and are urging anyone who may have seen her vehicle to come forward.

The Avondale Police Department has asked the public to call 911 or 623 333 7001 with any information, stressing that even small details could help locate her.

What A Turquoise Alert Means For The Search

A Turquoise Alert is issued when a person under the age of 65 goes missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances and is believed to be in danger. Unlike an Amber Alert, which is reserved for confirmed child abductions, a Turquoise Alert applies when there is no clear evidence of kidnapping but serious concern exists for the individual's safety.

The system was created following the death of Emily Pike, a San Carlos Apache tribal member, and is intended to help locate missing people, including those from Indigenous communities. It allows law enforcement to quickly share information with the public through multiple alert channels once all immediate investigative resources have been used.

Police say the criteria include concern that the missing person may be harmed or may be with someone potentially dangerous, combined with a lack of clear explanation for their disappearance.

Description Of The Missing Woman And Public Appeal

Isabella Comas is described as Hispanic or Latino, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and distinctive pink hair. When last seen, she was wearing a baggy navy blue shirt, blue trousers with a white stripe down the side, and may have been wearing sandals.

Authorities say her red Hyundai Sonata could be a crucial clue and are urging drivers, residents, and businesses to check dashcam footage, CCTV recordings, and personal sightings from Sunday afternoon onwards.

Police emphasise that Turquoise Alerts rely heavily on public awareness and rapid information sharing. With Comas still missing and her phone already recovered, officers say time is critical.

As the search continues, her family and friends are waiting anxiously for answers, hoping that increased attention and public vigilance will help bring Isabella Comas home safely.