Kai Cenat's latest video, titled 'I Quit', has gone viral amid rumours that the popular streamer is retiring from livestreaming. Speculation has grown as Cenat has not broadcast on Twitch since September 2025, while comments from fellow creator YourRAGE have fuelled claims that he may be stepping away.

So, is Kai Cenat really leaving streaming for good? Here's what we know about the retirement rumours and the viral 'I Quit' video.

Kai Cenat Retiring Speculation

Rumours of Kai Cenat's retirement from livestreaming stemmed from a remark by fellow creator YourRAGE, who suggested the streamer 'is done.' During his broadcast, YourRAGE was asked how many Twitch subscribers Cenat might reach this year. He replied, 'He's done. He's a star now, he gon' be in movies.'

The remark has quickly spread on the internet, and few questioned YourRAGE given his close friendship with Cenat. Even so, it sparked debate among fans about Cenat's future.

Viewers noted that Cenat's last major Twitch broadcast was Mafiathon 3 on 30 September 2025, which made history and achieved the Guinness World Record for the most subscribers ever on the Twitch platform.

Since then, Cenat has not hosted any large-scale streams, though he continues to make occasional appearances and post updates on X. His most recent upload, his 'I Quit' video on YouTube, further fuelled the speculation that he is stepping away from livestreaming.

According to YourRAGE, Kai Cenat has matured beyond his streaming career and is now exploring opportunities in movie production and acting.

Kai Cenat's 'I Quit' Video: The Truth

On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Cenat uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled 'I Quit'. In the description, he wrote: 'I am so grateful to share this side of me with you guys. This is just me being honest about how I feel.'

In the video, Cenat speaks candidly and shows a rare sense of vulnerability, opening up about feeling boxed in by his current streaming persona and how he wants to pursue other goals. He admits that hesitation and self-doubt have held him back but says he is now ready to move forward.

'I quit... thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not pursuing them because I'm known for one thing,' he explained. This candid admission only added fuel to speculation surrounding his future in the streaming industry.

Cenat makes clear that he is not leaving streaming entirely. Instead, he is stepping back from a demanding schedule to focus on other projects. He describes himself as a 'true creator' who wants to achieve goals beyond content creation alone.

The video also delves into his clothing brand, Vivet. Cenat shares footage of his travels to Italy, where he has been learning about the fashion industry and taking a hands-on approach to developing the brand as part of this new chapter. He also discusses the meaning of Vivet with his mother, linking it to themes of self-doubt and personal growth.

Cenat explains that 'quitting' refers to ending his habit of overthinking and doubting his potential. Vivet, which translates to 'will live' in Latin, reflects this mindset. Its logo, ET3, combines an infinity symbol and a cross. He emphasises that the brand is a serious project, not a celebrity sideline.

He also points viewers towards a new YouTube channel, Kai's Mind, which features documentary-style content from his daily life, including workouts, reading routines and sewing.

For now, Cenat is not quitting streaming altogether. He is simply stepping back to focus on ventures he considers more meaningful. 'Always remember you can do whatever you put your mind to,' he said.